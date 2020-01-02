Lee Krohn
Shelburne Town Manager
“Helping us work together to continue on a collaborative, productive path forward; trying to balance wants and expectations with needs, resources and fiscal responsibility; and trying to help us continue to evolve toward more effective systems and rules that have purpose and value.”
Jaime Heins
Shelburne Selectboard Vice Chair
“I resolve to continue to promote economic development and local business growth and will provide the necessary leadership to help drive actionable progress on this critical town-wide initiative.”
Colleen Parker
Shelburne Selectboard Member
“My resolution for 2020 as a selectboard member is to securely hand off the baton of public service! I hope that someone will step up that has a love of all the special things that makes Shelburne what it is and has years of experience serving the town to add to a fairly young selectboard.”
Jerry Storey
Shelburne Selectboard Chair
“There is much yet to do. My goal remains to contribute to a Shelburne in which all enjoy a rewarding personal and family life.”
Mike Ashooh
Shelburne Selectboard Member
“Looking forward, I plan to continue to work on economic development and to inform and highlight the need for concerted efforts on this front from all quarters – town management, local businesses and residents. I also want to increase public support for more robust efforts at conserving land and open space. I see economic development and preserving Shelburne's rural character as complementary endeavors. I also look forward to continuing to build a collegial and effective working relationship with the board and town staff, which has made this job a lot of fun and I think will be a source of strength and resilience in more challenging contexts.”