Food insecurity, while a hot-button issue during the Coronavirus pandemic, is not a new concern for Age Well. The nonprofit is Vermont’s largest provider of Meals on Wheels.
Age Well has seen a rapid increase in the number of seniors who rely on these meals as their primary source of food. This uptick creates another pressing need – volunteers, who contribute the wheels to get the meals to those who need it most.
Shelburne resident Susan Grimes joined the Meals on Wheels effort earlier this year.
“I have done volunteer work with the Shelburne Food Shelf and their summer program,” said Grimes. “Since COVID-19 has prevented many programs being in-person, I was looking for other ways to volunteer.”
Grimes delivers meals once a week in her hometown, and minding Age Well’s coronavirus protocols.
“Having lived in Shelburne for 26 years, there are some folks I know from over the years,” she said. “It makes me realize we could all be homebound at some point as the years go by and we age.”
Restrictions aside, Grimes still finds moments to connect.
“I had a very spirited conversation on sports logos on masks. This was a great source of conversation and it did bring about a human connection we are often missing right now,” Grimes said. “Who would have thought we would be having a conversation like that because of the design on someone’s mask. Go Red Sox.”
The couple that feeds together
Janella Pennington’s volunteer effort for Meals on Wheels is a family affair. Residents of Charlotte for 25 years, she and her husband started delivering two years ago.
“He drives and I deliver the meals,” Pennington said. “Currently we are just subbing for meal delivery, but I also make calls to a client to check in during the pandemic. I really enjoy our conversations. She is friendly and upbeat. I think she appreciates the calls. At a time like this, it feels good to be doing something.”
In their first year of volunteering, Pennington said they brought along their then two-year-old grandson.
“We explained that we were taking food to people who were not able to get meals by themselves and he pondered that. Some interesting questions and discussion followed. Hopefully, he got the idea that we wanted to help other people and be a good neighbor,” she said
Louise Corcoran, a 52-year resident of Starksboro, is happy to deliver meals to seniors in Hinesburg. Having worked at the local physical therapy office, she already knew many of the clients she now delivers meals to.
There is no stopping Corcoran, volunteers for Meals on Wheels and helps other seniors in need. Whether sharing homemade banana bread or washing windows, ever since Corcoran retired, she looks to make a difference wherever she can.
Corcoran wears gloves and a mask to bring meals to the front door, waiting to make sure they are picked up.
“Age Well is experiencing unprecedented change as a result of Covid-19,” said Jane Catton, CEO of Age Well. “We are busier than ever as we continue to offer the same high-quality services to our clients in all four counties that we serve.”
The nonprofit expects demand to continue to increase. They said the average Meals on Wheels volunteer is 70 years old. About 100 volunteers asked to be put on hold for delivering meals during the Stay Home, Stay Safe order.
Through outreach efforts, the organization was able to recruit about 300 new volunteers to join the work.
They have soldiered on during the pandemic crisis. According to Age Well Director of Volunteer Services Erica Marks, 89 Meals on Wheels volunteers called clients at least three times weekly since March 16.
During that same time, the organization’s “friendly visitor volunteers” have made an additional 237 visits by phone and 106 grocery and errand client services.
“The volunteers are the heart and soul of our program,” Marks said. “They all say they get far more out of it than they give. Many feel it is their way of paying it forward knowing that a volunteer will be there for them when they need it”