The annual passing of the leadership role to the new president is always a time for a celebration for the Charlotte Shelburne Hinesburg Rotary. This year was an occasion for a very special celebration: the club’s 50th anniversary.
A large crowd of Rotarians and friends and family filled the halls of All Souls Interfaith Gathering to enjoy the views of the lake and mountains, to meet and greet old and new friends, to share a fine meal, and to look back on the accomplishments of the past year and salute those who have embodied Rotary’s motto of “Service Above Self.”
Rotarian Linda Gilbert detailed the list of the club’s accomplishments to demonstrate a theme of “people in action.”
Among the projects during 2021-2022 were the Charlotte tractor parade, Shelburne Halloween parade — now in its 40th year — planting 1,000 crocuses at both the Shelburne Town Office and Charlotte Library, coordinating toy collection barrels in all three towns to collect toys for less fortunate kids, collecting rubbish in all three towns on Green Up Day, raising funds for fire and rescue departments in Charlotte, Shelburne and Hinesburg and also funding automated external defibrillators for the towns.
The club has also installed bicycle repair stations in its three towns, helped Race Vermont with races throughout the year, helped prepare school lunches in Shelburne and Charlotte and helped to prepare and deliver food bags to children in Shelburne and Charlotte.
They organized and coordinated a drive for winter clothing for local children as well as adults in need, collected socks to be delivered to the homeless, provided turkeys to Shelburne, Charlotte and Hinesburg food shelves, and filled holiday gift boxes to deliver to Harbor Place and local motels.
On an international scene, the Rotary Club collected supplies for newly arrived Afghan refugees, packed backpacks for children arriving in Poland from Ukraine and continued its many Hands to Honduras Tela projects, despite the pandemic. A small group spent three weeks in Tela, Honduras, working on projects for maternal-child health, education, community needs, medical assistance and completed work on two medical buildings at Tela Hospital.
Incoming president Carrie Fenn of Charlotte, who is succeeding Susan Grimes of Shelburne, said, “I’m looking forward to continuing the wonderful work of the Charlotte Shelburne Hinesburg Rotary. Our club stayed strong and supported many community efforts during COVID-19 and I think we’ve come out on the other side stronger than ever. I am excited to welcome folks who are new to town, or perhaps just new to Rotary. Rotarians are incredibly open-hearted and inclusive, so I encourage anyone who lives or works in Charlotte, Shelburne or Hinesburg to join us for a meeting.”
The club meets every Wednesday at Shelburne United Methodist Church on Church Street in Shelburne. Meetings open at 7 a.m. for breakfast and 7:30 a.m. for programs. More at rotaryclubofcsh.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.