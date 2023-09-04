Spear St. Bike Lane Demonstration Project is looking for your feedback.
Spear Street is a popular north-south biking route in Shelburne that connects Shelburne to South Burlington and Burlington. The street is used for biking, walking, jogging and carrying children using strollers or bike trailers.
This Pop-Up Demonstration Project is intended to let the community test three types of separated shoulders on Spear Street and provide feedback on their experience.
The three types of separation are:
• Painted wide buffer stripes
• Close-spaced delineator posts
• Wide-spaced delineator posts
The results of the survey will be used to inform potential improvements to Spear Street for people who walk, bike and roll. This survey takes about 8 minutes to complete.
This project is a joint collaboration between the Shelburne Bicycle and Pedestrian Paths Committee, the Town of Shelburne and Local Motion.
Fill out the survey before Sept. 11 here: surveymonkey.com/r/BWWCT9Z
