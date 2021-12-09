Shelburne is lit up for the holidays. Around 50 people showed up for the lighting of the menorah on Nov. 30. On Dec. 3 at least 150 elves (at least they looked like elves after they put on the elf hats donated by TD Bank) showed up for caroling, the lighting of the Christmas tree, the opportunity to give a letter to Santa and have a photo taken.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.