On Monday, March 2, Sen. Patrick Leahy (D-Vt.), who serves as Vice Chairman of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced $100,000 from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Office of Community Food Systems will support the Northeast Farm to School Institute.
“Time and time again Vermont has led the nation in promoting the link between nutrition and our agricultural economy. The Farm to School Institute is one more example of Vermont’s path breaking leadership,” Leahy said in a press release. “Through their work with school teams, the Institute ensures that schools around the state and region can implement lasting farm to school programing that connects students to the food they eat and the farms that grow it.”
Vermont Food Education Every Day (VT FEED), a collaboration between Shelburne Farms and NOFA-VT, established the Farm to School Institute at Shelburne Farms in 2010, according to the release.
The Farm to School Institute offers professional development, technical assistance and other resources to support schools and communities with a focus on nutrition and fresh foods. It has supported 97 schools from seven states across the Northeast helping to improve nutrition education for roughly 102,000 students, the release said.
VT FEED Project Director Betsy Rosenbluth said: “We are so excited to receive this grant from USDA to support the Northeast Farm to School Institute that has helped over 100 schools impacting over 100,000 students across the Northeast. The funding supports schools in building lasting farm to school programs, giving thousands of children access to healthy, local food. Through food systems education, young leaders are engaging in creating a more equitable food system.”