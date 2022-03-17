Most people know Shelburne Farms as a destination, a historical estate with roots that date back to the state itself. But they may not know how far the national reach of the farm-based educational nonprofit center goes.
What started at Shelburne Farms, the picturesque agricultural hub of a region, has become a nationally adopted program: the National Farm to School Institute.
“Farm to School is a program that helps schools link the classroom, the cafeteria and the community with local farms,” Megan Camp, executive vice president and program director with Shelburne Farms, said. “Everybody wins — it helps improve school nutrition, it helps the local economy by schools being part of the local farm system, and it’s really a rich learning opportunity for the (students’) curriculum.”
Now, with $5 million in congressionally directed funds being sent to bolster the Shelburne Farms’ program, its reach is sure to continue extending across the country, showing local schools and, in turn, local farms and farm economies, how to integrate schools into the local food system.
“Farm to School is another born-in-Vermont idea, led by the exceptional team at Shelburne Farms that is having an impact far beyond the state’s borders,” said Vermont Sen. Patrick Leahy who, through his position as chairman of the Senate Appropriations Committee, directed $167 million in funding for specific projects across the state — including $5 million for Shelburne Farms, as well as $500,000 for the African American Arts & Culture Center at the Clemmons Family Farm in Charlotte.
“The experts at Shelburne Farms have been giving their guidance, counsel and advice to farm to school programs in states across the country. There is no more fitting place for a national leadership center,” Leahy said. “This is exactly the kind of project that we want to direct funding to... projects with impact in local communities and influence across the country.”
The national Farm to School Institute began as a partnership more than 20 years ago between Shelburne Farms and the Northeast Organic Farmers Association, which together created a program called Vermont FEED — Food Education Every Day.
It quickly expanded across the state. Now, Vermont has an active farm to school network, with nearly 86 percent of schools in Vermont participating in some form of the program.
Over time it morphed into a public-private partnership, with a number of state departments, including the Vermont Agency of Agriculture and Department of Health, providing “incredible support and leadership for farm to school, because they all see the benefits of it,” Camp said.
“We are better feeding our children more nutritious meals, we’re supporting the local economy — children learn better to when they’re well fed,” she said.
That in turn started a grant program that has bolstered the institute’s mission: paying for school’s needs in their cafeterias, helping pay for school field trips to local farms, helping build a garden at local elementary schools and curriculum design work.
“Those grants helped Vermont Farm to School programs have some staying power to be able to take the next step from an idea to actually implementing a program in their school,” Camp said.
Leahy took that grant program to a national scale, Camp said, “so now the USDA has a very successful farm to school program.”
The institute’s work was soon replicated in other states. The model has been adopted in Mississippi, California, Washington State, Oregon and others.
“So, we currently have a cooperative agreement with the U.S. Department of Agriculture to begin to figure out how best to adapt this model to other parts of the country,” she said.
They’re in the pilot phase this year, but now, with the new congressional funding, Shelburne Farms will “be able to take this Farm to School Institute model and bring it and scale it to a national audience,” Camp said.
“This will just be a tremendous boost,” she said. “Every Vermonter should feel great about this, because it’s sharing some of Vermont’s best practices.”
