Tuesday night’s election was a historic event for Vermont, as well as a relatively predictable one for Shelburne, electing two unchallenged candidates to the Statehouse while reelecting the district’s three incumbent state senators.
Kate Lalley, a Shelburne selectboard member since 2020 and a landscape architect, was easily elected to the seat vacated this spring by Rep. Kate Webb, the former chair of the House Committee on Education who had served the district since 2009.
Lalley ran uncontested for the Chittenden-6 district, garnering 1,678 votes.
“I am very excited at this opportunity that the voters are giving to serve the community on a new level at the Statehouse. I am hoping to make it easier to pursue local priorities and bring them to life. I have a lot to learn, but I want to try to promote conversation and discussions,” said Lalley, a resident with more than 15 years of public service experience in Shelburne.
Rep. Jessica Brumsted, Shelburne’s other uncontested representative in the Chittenden-7 district, garnered 926 votes to win, extending her six-year tenure in the House.
“I want to thank the voters in Shelburne and St. George for the opportunity to continue to serve them, to represent them. I look forward to continuing my focus on making child care work for everyone in the system and I will be renewing my efforts to bolster civic education in all schools throughout the state,” Brumsted said.
Chittenden County’s Democratic Southeast Senate trio, meanwhile, cruised to an easy victory. Incumbents Thomas Chittenden, Virginia Lyons and Kesha Ram Hinsdale easily bested two Republican challengers — Rohan St. Marthe and Dean Rolland.
Hinsdale took the lead with 30,923 votes, followed by Chittenden with 25,689 and Lyons with 24,202. Republican challenger Rolland garnered only 8,537 votes, followed by St. Marthe with 6,853.
Voters also approved several ballot items, including whether the town should join a communications union district to try and bring broadband to unserved and underserved homes in the area.
The 2,869 votes in favor means the town will form its own district to operate as a municipal entity to build and deliver high-speed internet. Communications union districts have become increasingly popular since 2015, when state legislators created the mechanism.
Nine districts in Vermont currently serve 208 member towns and more than half the state’s population.
Meanwhile, voters also approved $22 million for the Chittenden Solid Waste District to build a new state-of-the-art recycling facility.
The current facility in Williston serves every town in Chittenden County and is wildly over capacity, processing 48,000 tons of materials in a facility equipped to handle only 25,000 tons a year.
Making history
Vermont voters made a historic first this election cycle, sending a woman to Congress for the first time in state history.
Becca Balint, the president pro tempore of the Vermont Senate, beat out five challengers for election to the U.S. House of Representatives.
Balint won with 175,228 votes, Republican Liam Madden following behind with 77,960 votes. Independent candidate Ericka Redic garnered 12, 529 votes. Independents Matt Druzba got 5,677 votes, followed by Luke Talbot with 4,410, and Adam Ortiz with 3,363.
Balint’s win came as little surprise to anyone — she won against her real competition during the August Democratic primary, when she beat out Lt. Gov. Molly Gray. Her only competition this time around, Liam Madden, revealed in October during WVMT’s talk radio program Morning Drive that he routed donations to his own campaign through his family members to gain access to primary debates — a move campaign finance experts have said is likely illegal.
Statewide proposals
Vermont voters also approved an amendment, commonly referred to as Proposal 5, to enshrine “personal reproductive autonomy” — including the right to choose or refuse abortion, contraception or sterilization — in the state Constitution.
Statewide, 206,789 votes in favor were cast, along with 62,466 votes against.
Voters also approved Proposal 2, also known as Article 1, with 232,147 votes. The amendment was meant to clarify language on Vermont’s prohibition on slavery and indentured servitude. Vermont was the first state to abolish slavery, but advocates say its current language allows for a loophole that permits forced labor by people convicted of certain crimes.
Vermonters cast 232,147 votes in favor of the amendment, and 29,506 votes against.
In U.S. Senate election, Democrat Peter Welch won by a landslide with the victory being called nearly an hour after polls closed. Welch’s triumph comes with 195,119 votes against Republican contender Gerald Malloy, who received less than half of Welch’s winning numbers, with 80,028 votes.
Incumbent Republican Gov. Phil Scott’s 200,715 votes paves the way for his fourth term as Vermont’s top executive.
Scott faced what some operatives and pundits claimed would be a contest from Democrat Brenda Siegel, but she ultimately only got 67,848 votes.
The rest of the statewide ballot saw David Zuckerman win election as lieutenant governor, Mike Pieciak for state treasurer; Sarah Copeland Hanzas for secretary of state; Doug Hoffer for auditor of accounts and Charity R. Clark for attorney general — all Democrats.
In Chittenden County Gregory J. Glennon won his race for probate judge, with Suzanne Brown and Connie Cain Ramsey winning for assistant judge, Sarah George for state’s attorney, Dan Gamelin for sheriff and Michael R. Major for high bailiff.
