Kate Lalley has announced her candidacy for the three-year Shelburne Selectboard seat. A long-time volunteer, Lalley is a 12-year member of the Shelburne Planning Commission and a current and past member of the Bicycle and Pedestrian Paths Committee. Lalley moved to Shelburne with her husband and young family in 2003 and their three children attended Shelburne Central School.
“I promote economic development to provide a more solid economic and commercial foundation for Shelburne,” said Lalley. “Expanding the town’s Grand List will help Shelburne afford the infrastructure and amenities that support the high quality of life residents expect. At the same time, Shelburne must become more affordable for residents, especially those on fixed incomes.”
Lalley said she brings institutional knowledge of the town, and “the cross-cutting ways that issues related to land use impact the town fiscally.” Lalley noted she has also worked for the town as a community design professional.
“I was part of a team that undergrounded the poles along Vermont Rail from the Yacht Haven Drive cul-de-sac to the South Burlington boundary and I softened views of the tall VELCO powerline that goes through the center of the historic village,” said Lalley.
As a planning commissioner, Lalley said she investigated how an alternative zoning approach, For-based Zoning (FBZ), “might make the area capable of revitalizing into a more recognizable and valuable area of the town.” She notes the selectboard eventually adopted a Form-based Code (FBZ) overlay that is now materializing as positive changes on Route 7. More recently, Lalley’s work on the new Shelburne Town Plan helped clarify and prioritize what is wanted by the community and steps for reaching desired outcomes.
“Shelburne has big tasks before it and finding solutions will require broad participation and coming together to think creatively,” said Lalley. “Adopting Form-based Zoning (FBZ) as the corridor’s de facto zoning (it’s currently ‘optional’ to use it) is necessary for Route 7 to become a productive driver of the local economy. This could generate revenue to offset costly problems like managing stormwater and address growing urgency to shift from streets designed primarily for cars to streets designed for everyone. Rehabbing town roads with right-sized infrastructure for local conditions is critical for maintaining the high quality of life Shelburne residents want and expect. When people of all ages can walk and/or bike safely and comfortably to local destinations like the school, groceries and parks this sets up a framework for greener living. It’s also good for our economy because it turns the many tourists who annually visit Shelburne into patrons for local businesses.”
If elected, Lalley said she will look for ways to encourage broad participation in town government, noting that social media platforms and technology that allow real-time public input during selectboard meetings are some ways that new voices can be heard.