Shelburne Town Manager Lee Krohn said this week he plans to keep laboring hard for the community as he works out the 17 months’ notice that his contract requires for him to end his employment with the town.
Selectboard Chair Michael Ashooh said the town’s three-year contract with Krohn mandated both sides settle by July 1 whether either party did not want to extend the agreement when it expires on Nov. 30, 2023.
Krohn announced to town staff as the Shelburne News went to press last week that the two sides had reached a mutual agreement before the July 1 deadline that they would go their separate ways in 17 months.
“There is no intent for an immediate change; and a mutually respectful transition plan that serves everyone’s best interests will be formulated. In the meantime, the Selectboard and Town Manager are committed to continuing to work together to serve our community as effectively and productively as possible,” Krohn’s statement said in part.
The five-member Selectboard did not issue a statement.
Krohn, who is 64, will be 66 by the time the contract expires.
Krohn said there is still work to be done but he is proud of many things the town has undertaken in recent years.
“We have created a calmer and more respectful approach to local government, and we care,” he said.
The selectboard hired Krohn as interim manager just about the time the town was finishing spending more than $500,000 — mostly in unbudgeted funds — for a civil lawsuit against Vermont Railroad over a salt storage facility off U.S. 7 north of the village.
Except for a majority of the selectboard at that time and town lawyers, it was a case that most observers said could never be won and Shelburne lost every round in both the trial court and appeals court. Some taxpayers were not happy.
For the most part, Krohn’s tenure has gone smoothly until a couple of recent thorny personnel issues involving former police chief Aaron Noble and director of planning and zoning Dean Pierce.
Noble came under fire last winter for not being available to handle patrol shifts and not responding to phone calls, texts and other messages in a department that had seen a mass exodus of personnel.
The selectboard has agreed to pay Noble his $102,440 salary through Oct. 15, 2023, along with some benefits. Pierce resigned in July 2021 but recently sued the town and Krohn over their alleged failure to release public records.
“It did get rocky,” Krohn said this week. He ended up apologizing for his conduct at one selectboard meeting after he had blocked public records requests for both Noble and Pierce in February.
Ashooh acknowledged there were “some ups and downs.
“Town managers, they make people angry,” Ashooh said. The nature of the job requires managers to say no to some people.
Ashooh and Krohn estimated the two of them discussed the manager’s future with the town about four to six weeks this summer. Ashooh said he spoke with vice chair Cate Cross and eventually the full selectboard became involved in late June in a closed-door session.
Ashooh said, “Everything was friendly and professional.”
The Shelburne town attorney believes no public vote was needed to end the contract, Ashooh said.
Krohn, who spent more than 24 years running the planning office in Manchester and filling in as zoning administrator, was hired in May 2018 as the interim town manager in Shelburne. He was on loan from the Chittenden Regional Planning Commission, where he had worked for about five years.
After a nationwide search for a permanent manager, the selectboard agreed to stick with Krohn and signed a permanent contract in December 2018. At the time, Pierce spoke out against Krohn’s appointment.
Ashooh said Krohn has done an incredible job leading the town through the deadly COVID-19 pandemic.
“Lee is extraordinary dedicated. In the height of the pandemic, he was working 12- and 14-hour days to keep the ship afloat,” Ashooh said. He said the board agreed to roll over Krohn’s contract, but now it is time to consider heading in a new direction.
One of the biggest projects for Krohn and his successor is the new wastewater treatment project. It was estimated at $26 million three years ago and the price will only increase as the town tries to keep Lake Champlain clean.
“If we don’t rebuild, we will have a disaster,” Ashooh said.
The town is looking to avoid the problems facing Burlington with periodic dumping of untreated wastewater — up to 3 million gallons at a time — in recent years. The town will need voter approval for the design and engineering of the new plant.
Krohn said the town also will need to figure out how to spend its federal COVID-19 relief funds before the end of 2024.
Ashooh said it was unclear when a search committee would be formed to find a replacement but added that Krohn pledged to stay with the town, even if another job opportunity arose.
“He said he had no intention of leaving early,” Ashooh said.
