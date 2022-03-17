Edward “Jerry” Storey Jr., a longtime local and federal public servant, teacher and artist has died after a long battle with cancer.
Storey, who served on both Shelburne’s selectboard and development review board, died March 8.
Storey, who had previously served through the years as a municipal manager for a handful of communities in Maine, brought that knowledge to Shelburne. He also helped restore some sanity and civility that had been missing in town business for a number of years.
Retired town clerk and treasurer Colleen Haag, who served Shelburne for 38 years, made it clear this week that Storey was a rare breed in town government.
“I knew and worked with many selectboard members through the years. Jerry Storey had the depth and breadth of knowledge of the inner workings of municipal government that few members have had,” Haag said.
“Jerry was a true gentleman with a pure heart and will be greatly missed,” Haag said.
Mark Sammut, who has served as chair of the development review board, often attended the contentious selectboard meetings before Storey became chairman.
“Jerry’s dedication to Shelburne was above and beyond most during his tenure on the development review board and the selectboard,” Sammut said.
“His long career in government and personal integrity was a huge asset to Shelburne. He steered Shelburne out of a difficult period,” Sammut said.
Storey’s wife, Anna Watson, said a celebration of Storey’s life will be held this summer.
Storey was a lover of art and gardening. One room at their residence was filled with art books and some of his drawings.
Earlier he had worked for the federal government in Washington, D.C. After serving as an educator, Storey worked with the secretary of the treasury under the administration of Gerald Ford as well as for U.S. Agency for International Development and the Tennessee Valley Authority under the administration of Jimmy Carter, developing alternative energy through hydro and wood pellet replacement of nuclear power.
Storey spoke with a calm, eloquent and reassuring voice. Based on his past government experience he had ideas about what would work — and what wouldn’t. He tried to serve as a peacemaker and problem solver in Shelburne.
After he served on the Shelburne Development Review Board, voters elected Storey to his first term on the selectboard in March 2016. He served until September 2021 with more than 3 years as its chair.
He was on the search committees for both the Shelburne town manager and the town clerk. He also provided his expertise when elected to both the board of directors of the Vermont League of Cities and Towns and the Property and Casualty Intermunicipal Fund.
Storey tried to provide reason when some townspeople continued to push the fight with Vermont Railway over a $5.5 million salt shed off U.S. 7 north of the village. The battle caused a major split among town residents and cost Shelburne taxpayers about $500,000, mostly in unbudgeted spending for legal fees in the multi-year losing battle.
Storey knew courts across the country throughout history sided with railroads in lawsuits and questioned the ongoing fight and the appeal. Shelburne learned that lesson the hard way.
Storey stressed civility needed to return to board proceedings — and that every resident had the right to be heard at meetings.
Born in 1938, he graduated from both Yale University and Columbia Teacher’s College. He served in the U.S. Coast Guard and then began teaching at a private boys’ academy in Western Massachusetts. He helped manage Camp Half-Moon in Great Barrington, a family-owned summer camp.
Storey moved to Atlanta, finding work at Georgia State University teaching both anthropology and education. The move to Atlanta came because Storey “wanted to be involved directly in the public-school issues of the day, one of which was integration,” he said in a feature article in the Shelburne News.
He also owned and operated a gentleman’s farm in Culpepper, Va., to satisfy his love of the outdoors, before a mid-career change into municipal government as a town manager in Maine.
Family was important to Storey, who leaves behind his wife, Watson, five children and five grandchildren. His first wife had died in 2012.
Watson was his biggest supporter during his time serving Shelburne.
“Jerry loved his work as a public servant and worked tirelessly for the common good. Not a politician, he valued his principles and he never strayed from those due to outside pressures,” she said. “He strongly believed in civility of discourse on the board as well in all other aspects of his life.”
