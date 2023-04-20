Shelburne’s long-awaited Irish Hill Path project — the cyclist bridge over the LaPlatte River at the intersection of Falls and Irish Hill roads — will soon make some headway after receiving $235,000 in grant money.
After costs for the project skyrocketed to $400,000 — primarily for the 100-foot bridge component over the LaPlatte — due to supply chain shortages and other rising costs, the town submitted a grant proposal in September for $294,000 that “may have gotten lost in cyberspace. No one knows,” according to Shelburne town manager Lee Krohn. “So that one didn’t happen.”
Although that grant proposal failed, Krohn announced at the April 11 selectboard meeting that another grant proposal had been accepted under the Transportation Alternatives Program.
That program “provides funding for projects defined as transportation alternatives, including on- and off-road pedestrian and bicycle facilities, infrastructure projects for improving non-driver access to public transportation and enhancing mobility, community improvement activities and environmental mitigation,” according to the Vermont Agency of Transportation.
Voters at Town Meeting Day last year also approved allocating $168,000 as the town’s local share in building the pedestrian bridge, and in 2019, the town received a state grant for more than $100,000 for engineering, municipal project management and other work.
“We are analyzing current hopeful cost estimates now to see where we are in the total funding arrangements,” Krohn said. “It now needs final reviews within VTrans, along with document amendments to reflect both the original and now the new grants and then determining the best time to go out to bid.”
Since this project has been in the works for much longer than originally anticipated, one possibility involves the town going to bid in late summer with the hopes of getting the 500-foot path phase of the project done this year and wait to do the bridge until next year. However, Krohn advised the selectboard that it is much more efficient to simply wait and go to bid all at once in January of next year.
“We haven’t yet been able to put it out to bid because these kinds of grant programs are very complicated in all the steps that are needed,” he said. “Of course, with materials costs have escalated dramatically in the last year and a half. We’re hopeful that we may have close to enough money to actually get this done.”
Although Krohn had hoped to see this project through, Shelburne’s incoming town manager will take the reins on the project, among others, come June.
“No one has wanted this project to actually get built more than me. I’ve been trying to get it done for several years now,” Krohn said. “It might actually be 2024 construction, given the time for VTrans review, going out to bid, and suddenly it’s summer and contractors are all committed for the year. But taking the long-run view, it’s now more possible than it was before to get it done, and patience may be rewarded at last.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.