The number of households served by the Shelburne Food Shelf doubled during the pandemic, from about 70 to 140, according to board chair Susan Stock. As pandemic-era relief programs have ended, federal benefits waned and more people have returned to work, the rate has lessened — but not by much.
“We have come down, but only to sort of 90 to 100. That seems pretty stable, and we keep seeing new people every time,” Stock said.
While it’s hard to predict what the fall may look like as more assistance programs end, Stock expects to see an increase in food needs as well as utility and rental assistance, which the food shelf also provides.
Food insecurity experts across Vermont worry that hunger has not declined despite efforts to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, nor has the stigma really changed. Some officials expect a rise in need as pandemic-era assistance programs sunset, but they also hope that the confluence of mutual aid, federal funding and increased awareness can offer a window of opportunity to break and rebuild charitable food systems.
Expiration dates approach
Gov. Phil Scott lifted all state mandated COVID-19 restrictions in June, starting the countdown to the end of eviction and utility moratoriums, and other stopgaps that kept many afloat during the pandemic. At the same time, many assistance programs, for food, housing and beyond, have ended or are nearing deadline.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture Farmers to Families food distribution program ended in May. Everyone Eats, a state funded program, bringing meals to Vermonters through partnerships with local restaurants, farmers and food producers, will expire Sept. 30. Similarly, USDA funding allowing Vermont schools to provide free school meals to all kids 18 and younger will run through the upcoming school year but expire in 2022.
The list goes on.
That could be one reason food insecurity hasn’t declined, explained Anore Horton, executive director of Hunger Free Vermont. The other side, she said, is as employment increases, folks in need of food and housing assistance now don’t qualify for existing programs such as 3SquaresVT, the state’s nutritional assistance program.
“That’s a fundamental problem that was a problem before the pandemic,” Horton said.
One of Hunger Free Vermont’s major campaigns is to bring universal school meals to every public school in the state. Only about 25 percent of schools offered free meals pre-pandemic, while the other 75 provided a free and reduced lunch option for qualifying families.
Before the USDA’s meal program, Champlain Valley school district fell into that 75 percent.
Prior to the temporary federal program, the Shelburne Food Shelf has run a food program during summers and school breaks for youth 18 and under.
Stigma remains
Pre-pandemic, about 60 to 70 households accessed the Shelburne Food Shelf every month — not huge, noted Stock. But the high cost of living in Shelburne makes it difficult for many to survive.
About 17 percent of households in Shelburne use more than half of their income to pay for housing, per U.S. Census Bureau estimates. At $481,070, the median primary home sale price is one of the highest in the state, and median gross rent clocks in high at $1,730.
Stock hopes that food insecurity stigma has eased slightly as the nation saw needs rise drastically during the pandemic.
“I don’t think it’s like a shift, an earthquake, but it has made at least some people I think a little more comfortable to ask for help,” she said. “I think more and more people have realized that everybody needs help once in a while.”
The food shelf doesn’t require as many hoops to jump through as other food services, which can make it easier for folks who are apprehensive.
Horton noted that having to prove need, for 3SquaresVT benefits or free and reduced school lunches, by repeatedly filling out applications can be traumatizing.
“I think that it’s traumatizing for students every single day that they use the cafeteria. And I think it’s traumatizing for families every year that they confront those forms. And I think it’s traumatizing for school staff who have to ask families to do it,” she said.
Rob Meehan, director of Feeding Chittenden, expects to see more of a rise in food insecurity into the fall as programs run out of funding and restrictions on unemployment benefits change.
“As far as the numbers game goes, the sad truth is more people are in need of help with groceries” than on paper, Meehan said. But many are deterred by application hoops and stigma, both societal and internalized.
He thinks perhaps public perceptions of food and charity were altered during the pandemic but wonders if they changed internal feelings. “Did that happen for the person receiving the food? I think the reason you saw lower numbers and pantries in Vermont is because they went to other places,” Meehan noted.
According to John Sayles, CEO of Vermont Foodbank, their food distribution increased from 11 million pounds in 2019 to 19 million pounds in 2020. This year, they’re on track to meet that same need. Sayles refrained from making any predictions about what needs might look like as assistance programs end. COVID-19 is still here, he noted, and many factors are at play, from school meals to unemployment benefits — it’s hard to know what could happen.
One silver lining food insecurity experts note is the opportunity to rethink food assistance.
“Because of the pandemic, opportunities are coming before us to change to be a better system for charitable food,” Meehan said. Feeding Chittenden is expanding its delivery assistance models, among other projects, to reach more people in need who are apprehensive to visit in person.
“This is a window of opportunity,” Horton said. “We need everybody in Vermont to keep paying attention and demanding, on behalf of their communities, that we actually make structural changes.”
Stock keeps coming back to the Shelburne Food Shelf because she believes food and water are basic human rights. “People should be able to have clean water and they should be able to eat. And it’s a little astonishing to me that we don’t do that in this country,” Stock said.
••••
The Shelburne Food Shelf is in the town office building, and generally open Tuesdays from 5-7 p.m., and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to noon. For more information about hours and donations, visit shelburnefoodshelf.org.
