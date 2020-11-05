Voter turnout in Shelburne wasn’t record-breaking, but it was up there.
While the turnout for in-person voting on Tuesday was underwhelming, most had filled their ballots before Election Day even rolled around, said town clerk Diana Vachon.
The official results were not tabulated by press time, but preliminary numbers indicated that, 5,469 of the 6,652 registered voters in town chose to exercise their right to participate in the democratic process.
That equates to 82.2 percent of the registered voters speaking out, but less than 700 of them chose to show up, in person that is, at the Shelburne Town Hall.
Absentee ballots proved popular in this election with 4,791 of Shelburne ballots cast by absentee ballot or 87.6 percent.
The turnout on was “a bit anticlimactic,” Vachon said.
The 82.2 percent of voters voting demonstrated “good participation,” Vachon said, but it was not record-breaking for Shelburne. In 2008, when Barack Obama ran for his first term as president, at least 90 percent of those registered voted.
She said that almost as many — 79 percent — turned out in 2016.
Shelburne voters resoundingly approved a bond to increase sewer capacity on Route 7. With 3,297 of the 4,132 votes cast, or almost 80 percent, endorsing the expenditure, the sewer improvements were clearly supported by residents.
State representatives Kate Webb and Jessica Brumsted ran unopposed. With less than 3 percent voting for write-in in candidates instead of either of the incumbents, both appeared to have more than ample support among voters.
The voting for state Senate in Shelburne mimicked the results across Chittenden County.
Thomas Chittenden, leader in county-wide voting, was the leading vote-getter in Shelburne, where he tallied 3,330 or 13.5 percent of the votes cast.
Voters were instructed to choose six of the 13 candidates for Senate and the top six in Shelburne were consistent with Chittenden County at large, with Ginny Lyons, Michael Sirotkin, Kesha Ram, Phil Baruth and Christopher Pearson winning in that order in Shelburne. That order held up with the exception that Ram was the third vote tallier to Sirotkin countywide.
Shelburne voters were more enthusiastic than the rest of Vermont about the candidacy of Joe Biden for president where he and Kamala Harris received 80.4 percent of the votes cast. Across the state the Biden ticket earned just over 65 percent of the votes.
The voting for governor in Shelburne was relatively close to the voting statewide with Phil Scott being re-elected with 71 percent of the vote to closest challenger David Zuckerman notching 27.7 percent. Statewide Scott took just over 67 percent of the votes to Zuckerman’s 26.88 percent.
