Shortly before Christmas the Champlain Housing Trust’s anticipated purchase of the Days Inn in Shelburne became official.
The trust closed on the deal for the motel Dec. 15 for $6 million, said Chris Donnelly, director of community relations.
The trust plans to move people who are currently housed at Harbor Place across the street into the Days Inn after some rehabilitation work, but Donnelly said the Days Inn will still operate as a hotel.
The trust also plans to renovate the units at Harbor Place and sell or rent them as affordable housing.
“We are looking forward to the opportunity to create almost 100 affordable homes in Shelburne, including permanently affordable townhomes and rentals over the next year or two,” said Michael Monte, chief executive officer of the Champlain Housing Trust. “It is no secret that there’s a severe shortage of affordable housing in Chittenden County, and being able to build more in a community like Shelburne is a great opportunity.”
The money to buy the Days Inn came from a $7.345 million grant from the Vermont Housing & Conservation Board from the American Recovery Plan Act. These funds will also cover the rehabilitation and related costs, according to the Champlain Housing Trust’s website.
The housing trust said among work planned for the Days Inn property will be construction of a fence at the request of neighbors.
In October, some Shelburne residents who live behind the Days Inn on Hedgerow Drive spoke at a selectboard meeting of problems with residents of the hotel who were walking into their yards and hanging out.
Dan Brunelle criticized police inaction on the problem and even complained that some of these intruders had defecated in his backyard.
Buying the Days Inn was the Champlain Housing Trust’s second purchase in December and “the eighth lodging establishment it has purchased since 2013” in Chittenden County, according to the website.
Earlier in the month, the housing trust closed on the $13.4 million purchase of TownePlace Suites in Williston, planning to convert the hotel to 72 affordable apartments and renaming it Zephyr Place.
These eight properties serve “a variety of purposes ranging from a facility for people escaping domestic violence, to the state’s COVID-19 isolation motel, to permanent housing with resident services,” according to the housing trust.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.