Shelburne resident Cathy Bergeron has been volunteering with HomeShare Vermont for nearly a decade and has seen firsthand its positive impacts, especially in a difficult housing climate.
“From being a school counselor, I was looking for something meaningful to do and I’ve done volunteer work all my life,” she said. “I was looking for something to kind of jump into and have a more meaningful role. A friend of mine had been volunteering with HomeShare for several years and was about to move out of state. So, as she left, I slipped in on her coattails.”
For more than 40 years, HomeShare Vermont has been bringing two or more people together to share a home for mutual benefit. Simply, a person offers a private bedroom and shared common space in exchange for rent, help around the home or a combination of the two.
It differs from a typical roommate situation because, at its core, it is about two people helping each other. Each home-sharing arrangement is tailored to the unique needs and interests of the people involved through an extensive application process overssen by case managers and volunteers with the organization.
The program operates mostly from state and local grants and although there is no fee to apply for the program, there is a one-time match fee of $60 to $500 depending on income.
Ric Cengeri, the communications and outreach specialist for the program, explained that the average length of a match is somewhere around 19 months, but the longest couple has been matched for 17 years — a testament to the targeted compatibility matching the HomeShare team strives to achieve.
“We don’t move particularly fast, because we’re trying to create these compatible matches. So the average length is about a year and a half. So the idea is, if someone’s going to open their home, we want to do as much background work as we can to find somebody who could really be a good guest with them.”
Of the 74 recent home share matches, 46 are in Chittenden County where median rent prices top more than $1,250 a month, according to housingdata.org. The average rent price for a HomeShare guest is $340. Although the average age of a home sharer is 70, ages have ranged from 28 to 98.
“The cost of finding housing in Chittenden County is extremely high. The availability is extremely low right now,” he said. “So we hear from people every day who are having difficulty finding housing.”
Apart from hoping to remedy some of the problems found in such a tight housing market, Bergeron also explained that this organization often benefits people who can’t stay in their homes because the expenses, the death of a spouse or a variety of other reasons.
“It matches people with people and it creates in many cases, sort of a little family,” she said. “I just had somebody say that to me. She’s been in her match for a year and the woman who opened her home up said, ‘I have a new friend.’ They do things together like go to a movie, they go shopping, whatever. That doesn’t always happen, but that’s really nice when it does happen.”
Along with six full-time employees, the organization relies heavily upon eight dedicated volunteers, like Bergeron, who work closely with the case managers and advocates to help manage new applicants, resumes and interviews. Along with vetting guests and hosts with intense background and reference checks, the team places a significant emphasis on compatibility with HomeShare acting as the agent between hosts and guests.
“The one thing we will not do is just give somebody a name and a number and say, ‘You want to live in Addison County? Here are the people down there, give them a call,’” he said. “We don’t just send somebody out to someone’s home, a case manager is there to facilitate the conversation. The first thing we do is try to establish really compatible matches. That’s the tricky part.”
Because of the efficiency of the process, Cengeri emphasized that the organization does not do emergency housing.
“There’s a two-week trial. You maintain your current residential situation, you pack a suitcase, move in with someone, see how it goes. And if the two of you both agree to move to the next step, then a formal match is created,” he said.
Cengeri said that during the height of the pandemic, the program saw a significant drop in applications, but as COVID-19 numbers in the state decrease, applications are ramping back up and people are looking to fill the void of social isolation that many experienced over the past three years.
Recent data analysis done by the team shows that 50 percent of those sharing their home reported they would not be able to live safely and comfortably at home without a home sharer, while 80 percent of people feel less lonely and 73 percent say they feel happier.
“The social isolation that people experienced, this really fills that need for people to just have someone there in the evening,” he said. “Guests aren’t required generally, to hang out all night with someone, they have their lives but that presence of having someone there sharing their days, talking to each other, eating meals together, really does have a very positive effect on both hosts and guests.”
