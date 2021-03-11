Shelburne Museum is getting royalties and increased name recognition from a national brand.
Garnet Hill has partnered with the museum to sell a rug, quilt and sham set with blankets based on Shelburne Museum’s collection.
According to Garnet Hill design team representatives, the museum was chosen because it was close to the company's headquarters in New Hampshire and its extensive archive of New England textiles, especially quilts.
Vanessa Romeo, Garnet Hill home textiles designer explained the design process in an email:
“We visited the museum to select a quilt and view it in person. From there, we sent the technical information to our vendor and they proceeded to a construction sample that we used to approve color, fabric quality and layout.”
The samples were sent to be approved by Shelburne Museum before they were produced.
Katie Wood Kirchoff, associate curator, said “Before the museum opened to the public our founder, Electra Havemeyer Webb, was very interested in quilts. An early curator she hired was Lillian Baker Carlisle, who was an incredible scholar and helped grow the collection.”
The museum attracted Florence Peto as well, who became the first quilt historian to delve into the social history of the objects.
Kirchoff said, “There’s this long tradition of people wanting to decorate their homes and quilts and rugs are a great way to do that.”
Many of the quilts and textiles had anonymous creators because of how common they were compared to fine art. Since they are often a part of people’s personal objects it’s easier for the stories about their origins to get lost, creating a game of historical telephone, she said.
“When an object comes into our collection it comes with a history we call a provenance, its a history of where its been, who made, and if its been exhibited or published.” Kirchoff said.
Garnet Hill representatives wanted their quilts to become cherished heirlooms. Most of their textiles were made with natural fabrics like cotton and all of the materials were sustainably sourced.
Kirchoff said many of the textiles were displayed in flip-able glass panes that also allowed visitors to get a close look at the objects in a publicly broadcasted Zoom Event.
“Electra Havemeyer Webb wanted her visitors to get up close and personal with these objects.” she said.
