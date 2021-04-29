A bill making waves through the Vermont statehouse attempts to tackle a question the size of the magic school bus: How do you fund public education so Vermont students across all districts can access equal learning opportunities?
The bill, known as S.13, is based on a 2019 Agency of Education report, part of which recommended that students in rural areas should be weighted in the district’s equalized pupil count, with additional weight given to students from lower socioeconomic backgrounds.
If the recommended changes had been implemented to the education funding formula in fiscal year 2020, the number of equalized pupils in the Champlain Valley School District would have plummeted, forcing the homestead tax rate to increase 21 percent district-wide with variance from town to town depending on a variety of factors, such as the common level of appraisal or yield, according to the joint fiscal office.
In its current draft, the bill does not mandate that the report’s findings be implemented should it pass. But it does call for the creation of an “implementation team,” charged with analyzing the findings and determining the best plan for action. The team would present its recommendation to the legislature in 2022 for implementation.
Why does weight matter?
The current Vermont education funding formula is confusing, to say the least.
While a school district’s equalized pupil count is just one key in the formula, it plays a major role in determining how much money a school district receives from the communal education fund.
Equalized pupils are defined in statute as “the long-term weighted average daily membership multiplied by the ratio of the statewide long-term average daily membership to the statewide long-term weighted average daily membership.”
Here’s the gist: not every student needs the same resources or services in order to learn. Some need more than others.
For example, a student learning English as a second language might need different teachers, class time or materials than other students, meaning that student technically costs more to educate — hence, they weigh more than the average pupil. The bigger a school’s equalized pupil count, the bigger the cut from the state education fund.
The 2019 report found that small districts and schools “in locations with fewer people or with geographic features that isolate communities pay higher prices for student transportation and operating schools in remote locations.” In addition, the report states that “the negative relationship between the share of students who are economically disadvantaged in a school and average levels of student achievement is weaker in smaller schools than it is in larger schools.”
In 2019, the median household income in Shelburne was $96,165, about 95 percent of the community was white and 4 percent were living in poverty, according to the U.S. census.
In Winooski, where the fiscal year tax rate would have dropped by 30 percent under the proposed formula, the median income was $51,728 in 2019, according to the census. Compared to South Burlington, 16 percent of the population identified as Asian, 21 percent were new Americans, and 29.5 percent of people were living in poverty that same year.
Changing the formula
The 2019 report described the current approach to education funding as “outdated,” using values to weigh equalized pupils with “weak ties, if any, with evidence describing differences in the costs for educating students with disparate needs or operating schools in different contexts.”
Rep. Kate Webb, a Democrat from Shelburne, chairs the House Committee on Education where legislators have heard testimony on the bill since late March.
“It is clear that the current weights need to be updated, however immediate implementation as written would cause disruption in education and communities that could equal or surpass Act 60,” she explained.
In its revised state, the bill addresses what Webb said was left out of the original pupil weighting study — how to implement the proposed changes.
Next door in South Burlington, the school district would also have seen a drop in equalized pupils, a rise in per pupil spending and an increase in the homestead tax rate by 9 percent.
While many towns across the state wish the recommended formula had been applied yesterday, Sen. Thomas Chittenden, a Democrat from South Burlington, said he still has many unanswered questions about the bill.
For one thing, he doesn’t see how raising and lowering taxes on municipalities necessarily translates to better school programming, without some kind of standard or accountability.
“Lowering taxes in Burlington and Winooski doesn’t translate to equitable access to education for students, just a lower tax rate,” said Chittenden. “It’s not addressing the equitable issues that we’re worried about.”
The 2019 report raises a similar concern to Chittenden’s. It states that “stakeholders were concerned that efforts to update the equalized pupil calculation to better reflect differences in educational costs may not translate to increased levels of spending in districts with higher need. Instead, the additional tax capacity generated by a higher equalized pupil count may be seen as an opportunity to reduce taxes rather than increase spending.”
Should the bill pass and an implementation team move forward with new weights, he hopes to see a plan for phasing-in, so taxpayers don’t feel sticker-shock.
And while tax capacity contributes to equity, added Webb, changing the weights alone won’t address systemic issues related to opportunity in schools.
“The education funding system is dynamic and pulling one thread without acknowledging the impact on others must be brought to light,” she said. “Real equity is likely measured by the quality of the teacher and instruction, the quality of leadership, safe and supportive school climate, meaningful community engagement and extra time for those who need additional support.”
Webb also noted that Vermont schools will receive over $400 million in federal COVID-19 relief over the next three years. “This may allow for more thoughtful consideration regarding changes in weighting,” she said.
