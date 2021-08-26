Have crafts, will travel

From left, Ryan Pierson, Shelburne Craft School executive director Claire Gear and Scott Law, manager of the Shelburne Aubuchon, stand in the mobile craft trailer Pierson designed and built for the craft school.

Pierson built all the cabinetry, wired the electrical and designed the exterior of the trailer, which is intended to expand the reach of the Shelburne Craft School.

“I started by creating a list of tools we would need to be able to accommodate the broad vision and functionality of this trailer, then worked backward designing a space that could elegantly house all of them in a quick and accessible way,” Pierson said. He said the trailer is outfitted with everything needed for woodworking classes, carpentry projects, technical demonstrations and other creative endeavors.

It has solar power on its roof and combines traditional tools like a table saw and a planer with digital technology like a 3D printer and a laser cutter.