Have crafts, will travel

From left, Ryan Pierson, Shelburne Craft School executive director Claire Gear and Scott Law, manager of the Shelburne Aubuchon, stand in the mobile craft trailer Pierson designed and built for the craft school.
Pierson built all the cabinetry, wired the electrical and designed the exterior of the trailer, which is intended to expand the reach of the Shelburne Craft School.
“I started by creating a list of tools we would need to be able to accommodate the broad vision and functionality of this trailer, then worked backward designing a space that could elegantly house all of them in a quick and accessible way,” Pierson said. He said the trailer is outfitted with everything needed for woodworking classes, carpentry projects, technical demonstrations and other creative endeavors.
It has solar power on its roof and combines traditional tools like a table saw and a planer with digital technology like a 3D printer and a laser cutter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.