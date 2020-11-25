In late fall, around the solstice and harvest moon, Abenaki families would gather together to collect and inventory their bounty of dried corn, beans, tobacco and squash that they had nurtured, cared for and protected all summer.
Once the harvest was complete, notifications would go out to nearby family villages that there would be a communal gathering place to celebrate the harvest. All would travel to the specified location to join the celebration with their inventory in hand. Families would share and trade what they had gathered and needed to survive the winter months.
During this gathering, storytellers and actors would recreate the Corn Mother story which we refer to as “The Green Corn Ceremony.” This ceremony and gathering is still practiced today.
However, due to COVID-19, our gathering has had to be altered and reduced to limited families or via Zoom. European celebrations, like Thanksgiving, have been drastically affected this year as well.
Regardless of the restrictions and limitations, we had a great harvest year with the help of many local partners like the Northeast Organic Farming Association and area colleges. We collectively grew over 500 pounds of squash and collected over 100 pounds of beans. We also received moose and bear meat from the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Service that would have otherwise gone to waste. Critters got most of the corn this year. They somehow know when to grab it, just before you are ready to harvest it.
Native people and Europeans have a lot to be thankful for this season. All we need to do is look toward the light of hope and turn away from the cold darkness that creeps into the world around us. Here are just a few examples:
• We live in an era that allows for the capability of modern medicine to create vaccines. Native people lived through a time when no such technology existed.
• When we aren’t allowed human touch or contact, we can turn to nature and the environment to remind us that we are not alone. Take time to reconnect to the source of the life that sustains us.
• See the humanity and decency in neighbors who support and help one another amidst all the national turmoil. These are the strengths of our community.
• Look at the time you have at home as a blessing. You truly have the time to create lasting memories with your children, spouse or family that you did not have time for in the past.
• Take the time to self-reflect and determine what matters in your life. You will be surprised at the goodness you find and make a commitment to improve the things that need to change to improve your happiness.
The Abenaki people have a rich history in Vermont and our existence is woven into the daily fabric of everyday lives, if one looks closely enough.
I hope that you have a Happy Thanksgiving or Harvest Season, whichever one you celebrate!
Chief Don Stevens of the Nulhegan Abenaki is an award-winning leader, businessman, writer and lecturer. He was appointed to the Vermont Commission on Native American Affairs by Gov. Jim Douglas in 2006 for two terms, where he served as chair and led the fight to obtain legal recognition for the Abenaki People in Vermont.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.