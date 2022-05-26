The Shelburne Development Review Board last week approved plans from the Champlain Housing Trust to renovate the Harbor Place motel into a residential village with nearly 100 affordable rental and homeowner units.
Under the redevelopment plan, the entire Harbor Place property, located at 3156 Shelburne Road, would be renovated to create 94 long-term affordable rental and owner-occupied units, “with open space, a playground and community gardens,” Champlain Housing Trust CEO Michael Monte said.
Rents would be affordable to a range of incomes, from 30 percent to 80 percent of area median income, he said. Median household income for Shelburne is $91,953, according to the 2020 census, meaning an individual earning anywhere from roughly $27,000 to $73,000 would be eligible.
Pricing for the homeownership units have not been set but will be “generally affordable up to 100 percent of median income,” Monte said. “We are grateful for the support we have received from the people of Shelburne. We need to continue to make progress in creating affordable apartments and home ownership for all of our citizens.”
The new mixed tenancy neighborhood will be named Bay Ridge and will include 68 apartments and 26 shared-equity condo units, Monte said. Two current buildings would be renovated while several buildings on the 4.8-acre property would be torn down. Two 24-unit multi-family residential buildings, with a mixture of one- to four-unit dwellings, would be constructed along Shelburne Road, while seven new buildings would be built within the village, each housing 2- and 3-bedroom dwelling units.
A new private Road, Margaret’s Way, would be created off Champlain Drive to create access to the village.
The organization still needs to get the appropriate permitting from the town and the state before any construction can proceed, said Shelburne Development Review Board coordinator Ken Belliveau. It also needs to go through the state Natural Resources Board and get the necessary Act 250 approval.
Renovations of the currently buildings would likely begin in the fall, Monte said, and be completed by summer 2023.
“We expect that we’ll start on the multifamily buildings, hopefully by next winter or spring, and those will likely be about a year construction periods, so they might be completed in spring or summer of 2024,” Miranda Lescaze, the director of real estate development with the Champlain Housing Trust, said. “The homeownership units will be built out within that time as well, we hope. We’re not exactly sure as we’re still securing funding, but that’s anticipated that they might start at the same schedule.”
Individuals currently living at the motel, meanwhile, will be transitioned to the Days Inn, which the housing trust purchased in December, after rehabilitation and sitework. Monte said he expects to have all hotel operations transferred to the Days Inn by June.
The Harbor Place motel currently provides its 58 motel units as temporary lodging for people who are homeless.
The Days Inn is the eighth lodging establishment, spread across six towns in Chittenden County, that Champlain Housing Trust has purchased since 2013, according to a press release in December, “serving a variety of purposes ranging from a facility for people escaping domestic violence, to the State’s COVID-19 isolation motel, to permanent housing with resident services.”
The Days Inn was purchased for $6 million. A $7.3 million grant appropriated by the Vermont Legislature is covering the acquisition, rehabilitation and related development costs.
The new development is in the town’s form-based overlay district, a zoning district first created in 2014 specifically for residential and commercial growth in Shelburne.
