Every year, Shelburne celebrates and recognizes longtime town clerk Colleen Haag’s 35 years of service to the community.
The town established the Colleen Haag Public Service Award in 2016 so that “Shelburne would recognize one of its own with a public service award to be presented to someone who by his or her actions exemplify the spirit of public service, who has shared his or her time, talent and energy for the betterment of our community, who inspires purpose, who drives lasting solutions, someone who makes a difference.”
The Colleen Haag Public Service Award team is now considering nominations for the 2023 award based on the following criteria:
• Recognize one of its own: The nominee should be a resident of Shelburne. The committee recognizes, however, that some of Shelburne’s volunteers live in neighboring towns, so exceptional volunteer service by those living outside the community will be considered.
• Someone who by his or her actions exemplify the spirit of public service: The nominee should be someone who values and exemplifies the values of our community.
• Someone who has shared his or her time, talent and energy for the betterment of our community: The priority will be to select an individual who has volunteered their time, but others who have served in other capacities may be considered.
• Someone who inspires purpose, who drives lasting solutions, someone who makes a difference: The nominee will most likely continue to serve the community by inspiring others.
Send nominations to haagaward@gmail.com or by mail to Haag Award Team, c/o Shelburne Town Manager, P.O. Box 88, Shelburne VT 05482.
The deadline for submissions is Tuesday, Feb. 7, and the award will be announced at town meeting on March 1.
Only Shelburne residents may nominate someone for the award.
The award team includes former recipients Jim Brangan, Gail Albert, Sue Stock and Rosalyn Graham.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.