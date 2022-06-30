Williston-based Grounds for Health recognized its founder, Dan Cox of Shelburne, in early May to mark 25 years of cervical cancer prevention in Latin America and Africa and to recognize co-founder, Dan Cox of Shelburne, and his company Coffee Enterprises.
Over 100 people attended at Hula Lakeside, sharing food and drinks, a short program, slideshow of photos, and music from countries where Grounds for Health works, such as Ethiopia and Kenya.
In 1996, Cox and co-founder Dr. Francis Fote saw firsthand how women in coffee-growing communities in Mexico were dying of cervical cancer, a preventable disease. Cervical cancer kills one woman every two minutes, and over 90 percent of those deaths occur in low- and middle-income countries where women do not have access to basic, preventive health services.
They initially started Grounds for Health as a volunteer organization, but it has since evolved into a global health organization known for being on-the-ground implementers who achieve significant, sustained impact.
In its 25 years, Grounds for Health has screened over 162,000 women for cervical precancer, treating over 13,500 of them for signs of early disease.
By prioritizing local staff and partners, community education, capacity building and innovative approaches to program design and clinical tools, it achieves sustainable, systems-level change in rural and coffee-growing communities globally.
Most important, the organization ensures that women are treated with respect and compassion, and that families and communities champion and benefit from women living healthy, productive lives.
To learn more visit groundsforhealth.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.