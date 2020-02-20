The Civil War tore the nation apart. But some good came from it. Aside from the major win – the abolition of slavery – the war helped propel the women’s suffrage movement, even if accidentally.
Vermont historian and author Howard Coffin is fully aware of this, and on Feb. 12, shared with a crowded audience at the Shelburne Town Hall just what women meant to the nation’s war effort.
The efforts and sacrifices made by wives, mothers, sisters and more as their loved ones went to the front lines led to the right to vote… even if it took more than five decades to materialize.
The fighting men of Vermont get a lot of credit for being crucial to the Union’s victory in the Civil War.
However, as Coffin outlined in his talk “Vermont Women and the Civil War,” at least as much credit is deserved by the women of Vermont.
Beginnings
The Second Vermont Brigade’s fighting against Pickett’s charge at Gettysburg has been lauded as one of the most crucial battles of the war and is recounted in Coffin’s book “Nine Months to Gettysburg: Stannard’s Vermonters and the Repulse of Pickett’s Charge.”
But, he explained, also vital were the heroic efforts of Vermont women.
Coffin started his talk several years before the war, on Dec. 6, 1859, when the morning train came up the Champlain Valley carrying John Brown’s body to Vergennes. It was taken off and carried across the lake to North Elba, N.Y., near what’s now known as Lake Placid.
“After Brown’s raid, there was no doubt that there would be a civil war. That’s what he was after anyway,” said Coffin. “And it was about time to end slavery in this country.”
Coffin quoted from “The Battle Hymn of the Republic” that Brown had “sounded forth the trumpets that shall never call retreat.”
And they didn’t until slavery was gone.
Enlisting women
Women were instrumental from the beginning of the Abolitionist Movement.
Coffin spoke about William Lloyd Garrison, who founded the American Anti-Slavery Society in Middlebury.
Garrison was fighting slavery while “strongly advocating women’s rights,” Coffin said. “When we formed his anti-slavery society, and the states’ and local societies that came from it, he was very clever. He allowed women to be members of the anti-slavery society.”
At this time there was “almost nothing” that women could belong to, he said. “Soon there were 90 chapters in Vermont towns, and many of them had more women than men.”
Vermont got involved with the Civil War early on.
When the war came, the Green Mountain State had 30,000 farms and now, he said, there are 700 farms “at the most.”
Of the 315,000 people living in Vermont (about half the population today), only 35,000 served in the war.
“The great home-front dramas were played out on the farms. So much of the burdens fell on the women,” Coffin said. “Letters from the home front, soldier letters, they exist by the thousands. … Letters from home to the soldiers are rare.”
He said the question is – Who was busiest, the soldiers or the people back at home?
Burdens of war
People back at home were busy, and their burdens unimaginable. For example, Mary Winchester, a Middlebury farm girl who married the Reverend Warren Winchester, pastor of the Bridgeport Congregational Church, in 1848.
In 1860, the reverend became an army chaplain and was assigned to a hospital in Washington. Mary and their four children, three girls and one boy, joined him there. The children were “fine singers” and formed a quartet.
Mary wrote to her parents in Middlebury, “Their little voices all blended with the rest, and many a brave soldier had to wipe his eyes because he was so forcibly reminded of his little ones at home.”
Soon after the concert, their 4-year-old daughter complained of an earache and sore throat. A doctor diagnosed diphtheria, which often led to death by suffocation.
All three daughters died this agonizing death.
Their son caught diphtheria and seemed the sickiest of them all, but he survived.
The Winchesters came home at the end of the Civil War and had 12 more kids.
Strong forces
Another standout figure was a widow named Gates, who lived near Morristown Corners with her daughter and son - who enlisted with the Fifth Vermont Regiment. In 1862, her daughter died, and the widow Gates went to Washington to see Secretary of War Edwin Stanton. But she couldn’t get in.
She needed her son at home.
So, she went to the White House and got in to see President Abraham Lincoln. He sent her off with a letter to Stanton, and she came home with the boy.
Working together to survive the war
People got on by helping each other, Coffin said.
The state’s Waterville paper wrote, “Mrs. H. Beard and Mrs. Curtis Beard, whose husbands have gone to war are harvesting corn raised on their farm. They had a husking meeting last week, some eight or 10 women in the neighborhood husked out some 30 or 40 bushels.”
In Westville, Nancy Miles Kimball operated a business with as many as 40 local women knitting mitten patterns sent from a Boston company.
“It was a way to keep money coming in on these farms,” said Coffin.
In the Waitsfield Common area, women banded together to work some 1,200 acres of land, calling themselves the Mountain Makers and their enterprise Floodworth Farms.
Coffin said he went to find the area they had farmed just before the big snow came this winter: “It may be the most beautiful part of Vermont.”
The stories he told of Vermont women’s stamina and fortitude during the war are astounding.
For example, in Island Pond, Susanna Alldredge’s husband John died in 1852, leaving her with five children. When the war came, all three of her sons enlisted.
During the war she would walk over a mile to the village – four nights a week – to help make things for the soldiers. “She also built herself a house all by herself. It is still there. It’s a big house.”
Coffin said that 9,000 women worked as nurses in Washington, D.C., during the war.
Dorothea Dix managed 3,000 of them and her standards were strict. She required for nursing recruits be between 35 and 50 and “matronly in appearance and with habits of neatness, order, sobriety and industry.”
Little attention was paid to medical experience or training. They were paid $12 a month and Dix was flooded with applications throughout the war.
“Later in the war, the looks part of the restrictions were dropped,” Coffin said.
Tragedies on battlefield, tragedies at home
Coffin quoted from the diary of Lucia Brown of Williston. She lived there by herself after having been married twice. Her first husband left to find gold in California. Her second enlisted and never came back.
“I want to sew and do all I can for the poorest of poor soldiers,” Brown wrote in April 1863. “The more I see of men, the more I like dogs.”
The tragedies of the war brought pain and grief to those at home in Vermont. Coffin shared the story of Mary Lanch, who was engaged to marry Captain Abel Laurel of the Third Vermont Regiment.
He was killed in the Battle of the Wilderness in 1864.
“On May 6, word came into the town of Cabot that he had died. The men of the town went to the house to tell Mary, she went to the front door, heard the news, went back into her house and never came out for 50 than more years,” said Coffin. “Until they carried her out dead.”
In Calais, Private Joel Robinson fought at Gettysburg, and survived, but came home sick with typhus. Within weeks, four members of his family were dead from typhus.
And those on the battlefield by no means had a monopoly on heroism.
Gov. John Gregory Smith lived in St. Albans. Coffin said when Confederates raided on Oct. 19, 1864, his wife “stood on the porch with crossed pistols, waiting for the raiders to try to steal her horses. They didn’t.”
Women in battle
Vermont women’s heroism was not limited to the home front.
Honeymooners from Shaftsbury, Martin and Elizabeth Niles, are reported to have enlisted in the Fourteenth Vermont Regiment in the summer of 1862.
If this is true, he said, it means Elizabeth Niles fought at Gettysburg and helped repulse Pickett’s charge.
Coffin cited the estimate of Mary Livermore, who was the co-organizer with Dix of the thousands of nurses recruited to treat the Civil War wounded.
Livermore wrote in 1888:“Someone has stated the number of women soldiers known to have served as no less than 400. I am convinced a larger number of women disguised themselves and enlisted in the service for one cause or another, far more than dreamed of, entrenched in secrecy and regarded as men. They were sometimes revealed as women by accident or casualty. Some startling histories of these women were current and the gossip of Army life. One always felt they had the foundation in fact.”
In 1870, Livermore was getting off the train in Montpelier, along with a large number of women coming to the state capital for a meeting of the – all-male – Vermont Women’s Suffrage Association.
As she stepped off, Livermore looked down the train to see social activist and abolitionist Julia Ward Howe, the author of “The Battle Hymn of the Republic.”
Coffin said, “These two women had seen much of the war and lived close to it through its four years of fire and cheering. This day, Howe shouted down the platform to her old friend, ‘Oh, you Big Livermore.’ And off they went down the platform, arm in arm, off to war again, for another cause, like the Civil War having to do with equality, fighting for women’s right to vote.”
This year marks the 100th anniversary of women’s suffrage. As Coffin pointed out, women are “fighting once again for another victory for human equality. Such wars, of course, as we know now, never end.”