Gov. Phil Scott and the Department of Motor Vehicles announced this week the launch of a new online registration and license plate system.
At least temporarily.
“This pandemic has changed the way Vermonters do business, and the DMV is no exception,” said Gov. Phil Scott on Sept. 9. “This new capability allows customers to print a temporary plate and registration for the vehicle they purchased, which is an important step forward in providing better service to Vermonters.”
The online system allows for the issuance of a temporary plate and registration for all types of vehicles that are sold, transported and registered in Vermont. Users will enter the owner and vehicle information, the system will verify, and the user will pay a $6 fee then print their temporary plate and registration.
These are valid for 60 days and can be used for inspection of the vehicle, if required.
“We understand that Vermonters want and need to register vehicles in a timely manner after purchasing them, and this new system expands the menu of online services now available to our customers,” said Department of Motor Vehicles Commissioner Wanda Minoli.
In addition to vehicle registrations, the DMV has implemented several new services including online license renewals, online learner’s permit tests and modified driver’s license tests.
For more information and to access the new registration system, please visit bit.ly/DMVTempReg.
