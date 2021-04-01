Thirty-two students from Champlain Valley Union High School participated in the school’s annual SleepOut on Friday, March 26, to raise money for Spectrum Youth and Family Services.
They did this by sleeping out in small groups instead of altogether at the school. Students gathered donations for the organization, which helps provide shelter for housing-insecure youth. CVU teacher Amy Wardwell said the group had set a goal of $2,000 — and had raised $4,820 by Sunday.
“While we missed being able to sleep outside at CVU together — with our campfire, songs, snacks and general togetherness — students found ways to make this year’s SleepOut just as meaningful,” Wardwell said.
