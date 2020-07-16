Composting has come home to roost. As of July 1, state law requires food scraps to be kept out of the trash.
In 2012, the Vermont Legislature unanimously passed a universal recycling and composting law that offers Vermonters a new set of systems and tools for keeping usable products out of the landfill.
Now, nearly a decade later, the composting provision of act 148 is in effect.
Composting is the process by which microorganisms decompose organic material like food scraps and yard debris, producing a nutrient-rich soil amendment that can be used agriculturally and residentially to feed gardens or house plants.
In Chittenden County, food scraps account for nearly one-third of trash. According to Chittenden Solid Waste District, “Our ‘waste’ stream is composed largely of recoverable resources. With so many options for recovering and reusing recycled materials, and with landfill space steadily shrinking, the State of Vermont has determined that the best tool for keeping as much as possible out of the waste stream is a materials management system, where valuable resources that we are currently burying in landfills are instead collected and marketed as commodities.”
For those new to composting, the district’s website offers options for beginning to compost. Families can pursue backyard composting, drop off yard waste and food scraps (including meat, bones and dairy) to any of the seven Drop-Off Center locations, or pay to have compost removed privately.
Compliance with the law will be on the honor system – however, Chittenden County residents are worried about the disproportionate impact this new initiative will have on people with low income or disabilities.
Jill Allen of Burlington said she is frustrated by the lack of support for disabled people who would like to abide by the new mandate.
“Do I look like I have room for compost and or the time to drive around and drop it off? I have a staff of PCAs (personal care attendants), catheters, two lifts, and now I have to waste my employee’s time to have them drive it somewhere?”
Others in the community pointed out that creating a composting requirement without incentives, scholarships, or other support for those less able to complete the requirement seems unfair.
When asked about the concerns, Chittenden Solid Waste District Director of Outreach and Communications Michele Morris offered suggestions for people who can’t afford a compost pickup service or who live in places without yards.
“The important thing to note here is that food scraps are not a new stream of material. That is, folks are already putting them in their trash, and for those who have a trash service, removing your food scraps from the trash means your trash can sit longer before it’s picked up. Do you have weekly service? See if you can reduce it to biweekly and pay less. Ask your hauler for a smaller trash cart and pay less. If your hauler won’t accommodate these requests, remember that you are the customer and it’s a competitive marketplace.”
She also suggested that residents could pursue “trash sharing” with neighbors to contract for service, as haulers may offer a better rate if they have more guaranteed customers.
Morris said the district wants everyone to make sure they “don’t see this as a one-time event. This is a behavior change that will take time. The law isn’t going away, and nobody expected the switch to flip on July 1.”
So, what does this new mandate mean for sanitation workers in the time of COVID-19?
The Chittenden Solid Waste District, like any other utility, has seen some changes in their operations throughout the pandemic, but said it remains committed to rolling out the new guidelines while continuing to provide service.
“The impact has mostly been on our Drop-Off Center operations and on our ability to offer in-person outreach and backyard composting/food scraps management workshops at Green Mountain Compost,” Morris said.
They are continuing to accept food scraps at all open facilities in Williston, Essex, Milton, South Burlington and soon Hinesburg, and offer how-to webinars and videos virtually to interested consumers. For more information visit cswd.net
