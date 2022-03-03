Shelburne’s new planning director comes to town from a hotbed of high-density development, and she appreciates the contrast between the town where she now works and her hometown.
Adele Gravitz grew up on an island that epitomizes commercial development so much that it has served as a stop for over 85 years on a popular game board that promotes unchecked growth.
Gravitz grew up on Absecon Island where the resort community of Atlantic City is located, the same Atlantic City that figures prominently in Monopoly, the game’s yellow properties. Atlantic Avenue, Ventnor Avenue and Marvin Gardens are all in Gravitz’s old neighborhood.
In fact, all of the streets that leant their names to the Monopoly board are nearby.
Gravitz came to planning with a master’s degree in landscape architecture, but she also has a background in art history and dance. All her interests and work experiences fit together for her as a 30-year passion for “the choreography of how people move through spaces.”
She moved to Shelburne from the Washington, D.C., area where she worked for the Maryland-National Capital Park and Planning Commission in placemaking or working to make public spaces connect with community.
Gravitz has been on the job for about two months and said she’s spent that time learning her new job by listening, to learn what is going on in Shelburne and how the current systems in the planning and zoning department work.
After working in a county of more than a million people with 27 different master plans, she’s happy to be in Shelburne where “you get to be much more involved, with more people and more of the departments. That is very exciting to me,” she said.
Gravitz likes being able to talk to the head of public works, the fire officials and folks who work at the library. And the longest walk to meet someone is no farther than across the parking lot.
Having these close connections thrills her because she loves “to tie things together.”
Planning involves understanding transportation, natural resources and housing, among other things, Gravitz said. “It’s all about what makes a place livable.”
On her drive from Maryland to the job as Shelburne’s planning director, Gravitz may not have passed go or collected $200, but she did see a rainbow and a moose.
