Employees of Vermont Teddy Bear decided that the company needed to do something about the shortage of face masks and now a skeleton crew at the factory are cutting out the pieces and stitching them up – joined by volunteers working at home.
President and CEO Bill Shouldice emphasized the initiative didn’t come from the upper level of management.
“My crew came to me and said, ‘We have to do something.’ To their credit it came from the front lines,” he said.
Before the coronavirus forced a shutdown, the factory had been employing around 110 people. In the face of social distancing directives, the workforce was cut to around 10 workers still coming in, mainly taking care of maintenance.
Now, they have switched their focus to cutting out fabric and stitching it into masks.
With the factory’s die cutting machinery, they can cut enough cloth for the pieces of masks, which community volunteers pick up to stitch together masks at home.
At the factory, they’ve been averaging around 1,400 masks a day, but last week on Thursday, March 26, the average was down to around 500 or 600 because they’d run out of material.
Shouldice seemed confident they would get their production back up because people were coming in, donating fabric to the effort.
The masks are made from unused woven cotton or cotton flannel and are suitable to help prevent the spread of droplets that appear to be a way the virus is transmitted.
In addition to this largesse, Vermont Teddy Bear has donated N95 masks it had on hand to medical professionals. The company had the N95 masks because of particulates from the stuffing machines, which during normal non-coronavirus times, blow in the fill that gives the teddy bears their cuddliness.
The employees working on the masks have adopted work standards that double the guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control and Vermont Department of Health, Shouldice said. Instead of the six feet of distance commonly recommended to avoid transmitting the virus, these workers are keeping a minimum of 12 feet between themselves.
“We are looking for ways to continue to pay our employees,” Shouldice said. “We’re a company that has been in town for a long time and we’re proud of what we do. We already had a layoff and now this is terrible.”
“What does the business community look like when this is over?” he wondered, but he said, “Our sales are going to rebound, and our employees are going to help us find ways to save money.”