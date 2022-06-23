Shelburne’s former zoning and planning director has sued the town over several public records requests he says were improperly denied.
Dean Pierce, in a lawsuit filed in the Edward J. Costello Courthouse in Burlington, claims that Shelburne and its town manager, Lee Krohn, used an improper interpretation of the state’s laws regarding when public records can be withheld from the public, particularly those that include personal documents relating to town employees.
“I think there’s important information yet to be disclosed and I aim to get it,” Pierce said. “The constitution of the state of Vermont makes it clear” what should be public record “and it doesn’t seem to be very clear to the town of Shelburne.”
Both Krohn, as well as selectboard Chair Mike Ashooh, declined to comment.
Pierce previously worked for the town for nearly 20 years before resigning July 5, 2021. He had been on extended medical leave prior to that.
He filed two separate records requests Dec. 24 for materials and communications “pertaining to the performance of staff at the planning and zoning department that in any way constitutes a complaint or expression of opinion ... received from any person.”
The second request sought any communications or documentation pertaining “to the performance or behavior of Town Manager Lee Krohn that in any way constitutes a complaint.”
Krohn denied those requests “on the basis that any such documents are ‘personal documents relating to an individual, including information in any files maintained to hire, evaluate, promote, or discipline any employee of a public agency.’”
Another request, filed Jan. 3, asked for a variety of communications “occurring outside public hearings or public meetings” between Krohn and former Selectboard Chair Jerry Storey and former Development Review Board Chair David Hillman, among others, relating to several development projects in town, as well as communications with the applicants of those projects.
The issue boiled over during a selectboard meeting in February, when the requests were appealed and denied. Krohn, participating from the audience, addressed Pierce’s requests “for a blizzard of documents ... couched in terms of great interest in my performance as town manager.”
“Context is important in understanding current events. There’s always a history,” he said. “I need to make clear that ... (Pierce) chose to resign. There have been certain comments made on public media that somehow, he was terminated. He chose to depart. But leading up to this evening, Dean has engaged in an ironic, private, personal campaign called transparency. While wrapping himself in that cloak, he seeks to impugn my personal and professional integrity.”
“This is a fishing expedition and a witch hunt, seeking to manufacture discord and doubt about my performance as your town manager,” he told the selectboard. “He’s projecting his own angst upon me. There’s no cause for this appeal, there’s no merit to it, the appeals should be rejected.”
Pierce during that meeting said he was “dismayed” that the selectboard was “allowing totally irrelevant assertions to be brought into a forum that has a very narrow purpose: to address a public records request.”
“The question of why a request is made is wholly irrelevant and it seems almost as though there’s been a plan to create an opportunity for the town manager, who’s animosity toward me is known to many, to have an opportunity to grandstand,” he said.
Krohn, at the subsequent selectboard meeting, walked back his comments and apologized to the selectboard.
“I’ve had a lot of time to reflect on my actions. Clearly there were better ways that I could have handled that event, and I apologize to the selectboard, to the parties involved and to the town of Shelburne,” he said.
Pierce later filed a fourth request for “a letter placed in the file of Town of Shelburne employee as a result of Selectboard action taken on Feb. 17,” understood to be documentation relating to Krohn’s comments during the Feb. 8 meeting.
That request was denied based on the personnel document’s statute.
Attorneys for Shelburne claimed the town acted in good faith, and has requested the suit be dismissed, according to court documents.
Both parties are requesting the awarding of attorney’s fees and litigation costs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.