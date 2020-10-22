When Stuart Morrow, of Shelburne, was a child, the historic clock atop Shelburne’s Town Hall still worked. But nothing gold can stay, it seems. In time, the clock stopped, and its bell fell silent.
In 1987, attempts were made to repair the clock. But without regular maintenance, it was silenced again, the clock’s arms frozen at 3:05.
“It’s been such a long time, so you have a tendency to forget certain things unless it’s brought to your attention. In the back of my mind I always wondered why that wasn’t addressed,” Morrow said. “I just think it would be nice to have it.”
Now, it looks like Shelburne just might see its historic timepiece ringing once again.
The town applied this month to the Vermont Historic Preservation Grant Program for a grant — requiring a 50 percent local match — to restore the Town Clock.
The town’s Historic Preservation & Design Review Commission’s cost projection is about $14,000, and member Fritz Horton said that the fundraising goal for the 50 percent match was met and exceeded.
The additional money raised will be used for maintenance and contingency, said Dorothea Penar of the town’s Historic Preservation & Design Review Commission.
A broken clock is right twice a day
The commission also helped with design review of the recent Pierson Library and Town Hall project, Horton said.
As work began on the library and town hall, the commission learned that the tower and clock needed repair. The commission thought it would be a good idea to restore the Town Clock in the future, too, Penar said, and it found the state grant opportunity then launched a fundraising campaign.
If approved, work can begin, Penar said.
Repairing the clock
It’s a tight space leading up to Shelburne’s Town Clock, said David Welch of The Clock Shop, in Vergennes. Welch will fix the clock, Horton said.
To access the tower, he’ll have to get a step ladder and make his way to a small door in the ceiling.
It’s not a job for those who are afraid of heights, Horton said.
Once up, there’s a bit of room to move about and behold the innards of the clock, and its 950-pound bell, Welch said.
In 1927, Electra Havemeyer Webb, who later founded the Shelburne Museum, donated money to build the then-town hall and the tower with its bronze bell and Seth Thomas clock.
The Town Hall was meant to honor her parents-in-law, William Seward and Lila Osgood Webb.
“I think the dedication of the building to her parents shows the commitment of Electra and her parents to the Shelburne Community. They were extremely wealthy and they could have just stayed separate from the local community on their property, but they didn’t. The gift of the Town Hall shows that they are part of the Shelburne Community,” Penar said.
The clock worked intermittently through 1959, then was repaired in 1987, Horton said.
After that it was allowed to stop.
Horton said he believes there are several reasons why. Advancements in wristwatches like GPS time, gave time accuracy to the millisecond, making the Town Clock, which rang a minute or two early or late, a nuisance.
“It no longer served the fundamental purpose of the town clock bell, which was to keep time,” Horton said. “Those clocks were the timepiece, they were generally recognized as more or less definitive, as good a time as anybody could keep — except for, of course, the railroad.”
Penar has heard concerns that the clock will be repaired only to fall into disrepair again. That’s why the commission is placing an emphasis on having money to train people to maintain it, she said.
Horton wants to see a volunteer, who would be called the “Town Winder,” trained to maintain the clock. If not, town employees could be trained.
“That’s sort of a cautionary tale for all of us, when we do preservation work anyway, is to not only think about the preservation, but think of how things are going to be maintained,” Penar said.
Before any work is done the town will have to secure the grant, get an agreement to perform the work and have a structural engineer make sure the clock and bell’s vibrations won’t harm Town Hall, Horton said.
Penar said fixing the clock is an opportunity to bring the community together.
“Think about ringing that bell for special occasions, or sad occasions,” she said. “It gathers us to stop and think about a point that we could all share together as community.”
Fixing the clock
Welch has worked on clocks for about 31 years. He started working as a part-time clerk for Green Mountain Clock Shop in 1982, never intending to repair clocks himself. But sure enough, he helped his boss rebuild a clock in Bristol and never looked back.
“I was never very good at selling, but I enjoy mechanical stuff so fixing them has been a lot of fun,” Welch said.
The clock in Shelburne is dusty, dirty and hasn’t run in years, Welch said. It needs a complete cleaning, and he won’t know whether there are more extensive machining needs until it is taken apart.
“Everything seems to be in pretty good order,” he said.
He plans to spend a day in the tower taking the clock apart once the project is officially approved.
The largest pieces of the clock will stay up in the tower, but smaller pieces will be taken back to his shop for cleaning and repairs, he said.
The Shelburne Town Clock has electric motors which means it can electrically wind itself, Welch said. The clock will still require maintenance every month, he said.
And the bell won’t become a nuisance this time. A striker will be installed to ring the bell with GPS time accuracy, Penar said.
The new technology will allow the town to control when the clock strikes, with the option to turn off the striker as needed.
“This is a nonpartisan project in a partisan time. Everybody supports this project. I don’t know whether they’re red or blue, but they’re all there.” Horton said. “We’re doing the right thing for the town and for all of us who share it.”
