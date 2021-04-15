Firefighter training heats up

Shelburne Volunteer Fire Department held its annual wild land fire training last week to help us sharpen our skills on this aspect of firefighting. A note from photographer Lee Krohn: while this image may look rather dramatic, it was all well under control at all times.
We have re-opened our newspaper office to the public in Stowe. Our South Burlington and Morrisville offices remain closed, except by appointment. Face masks are mandatory, and appropriate social distancing must be practiced, at all locations. Please email or call us with questions, news or updates; and read our local coronavirus coverage.
Most Popular
Articles
- Broken faith: State suspends funeral director
- Jesse Williams
- ‘I’m not here to be the park bully’
- Wrend goes to Stowe: School board balks at its leader fielding questions
- Vandalism suspect caught on camera
- It’s alive! Scholar making ‘real’ bots
- Two men charged with sexually assaulting minors
- Second chances: Jenna’s Promise repurposes old lumberyard
- Merger divorce? Not so fast, lawyer for state says
- Donna L. Earle
Images
Videos
Commented
- COVID-19: Use common sense, critical thinking (3)
- Fish, wildlife budget not paid solely by sportsmen (3)
- A fallen baby sparrow’s journey through birth, life and death (2)
- Hearing is not a luxury (2)
- Broken faith: State suspends funeral director (2)
- PK Coffee reopens in Stowe (1)
- State seeks youthful status for U-Mall shooter despite ‘risk’ (1)
- Richard J. Deziel (1)
- ‘I’m not here to be the park bully’ (1)
- End of an era (1)
Social Media Advertising - Sponsored Local Content
News, arts, events, community and more from the Vermont Community Newspaper Group.
Signup For Our Newsletter
Our weekly newsletters deliver the latest headlines, upcoming events and local information — straight from the newsroom!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.