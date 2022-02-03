A home on South Ridge Road in Shelburne appears to have been a total loss after a fire on Monday morning, Jan. 31.
A neighbor noticed smoke coming from the roof of the home and called Shelburne dispatch at 10:20 a.m.
Nine minutes later the first fire engine, a ladder truck, was on the scene.
The two-story home was already in flames on both floors and three sides when firefighters arrived, Capt. Andrew Dickerson of the Shelburne Fire Department said.
The department upgraded the fire to a three-alarm fire, which summons aid from five or more neighboring agencies.
Firefighters set up the first of three hoses and entered the burning house, but water pressure was low with the nearest fire hydrant 1,800 feet away.
That “a pretty considerable distance” to pull water from to fight a fire, Dickerson said.
After about an hour of fighting the blaze, the firefighters ran out of water and had to evacuate the home until another source of water could be established.
After a 20-minute delay a tanker truck shuttled water to the scene.
With a better source of water, the firefighters renewed the attack. They were able to initially beat back the flames shooting water from the ladder truck.
“The ladder truck was an invaluable resource to have there,” Dickerson said. “It set us up for success.”
By 12:23 p.m. the fire was under control, although firefighters continued to douse still-smoldering areas another two hours.
No one was home and no one was injured in the fire.
“The home likely will be considered a total loss,” Dickerson said, adding that firefighters were able to save many of the family’s possessions.
It is “never a joyful thing to have to tell someone who’s just lost their home there isn’t any more that you can do,” Dickerson said. “They handled it pretty well.”
The owners’ names were unconfirmed by press time and the cause of the fire is still unknown.
Dickerson said he was grateful for all the help from many other agencies. “They put in a lot of really hard work yesterday and made a serious difference to the outcome.”
More than 50 firefighters from 11 fire departments responded to the fire, including Shelburne Rescue, Shelburne Police, Vermont Urban Search and Rescue, Hinesburg Fire, Charlotte Fire and Rescue, South Burlington Fire, Burlington Fire, Williston Fire, Ferrisburgh Fire, Vergennes Fire, St. Michael’s Fire, Vermont National Guard and New Haven Fire.
He said many Shelburne residents don’t realize the town’s fire department is 100 percent volunteer.
The department has the fewest number of volunteers it has had in years, he said, urging residents to join their ranks.
“We really need the citizens of Shelburne to help us help them,” Dickerson said.
