It’s been a long time coming. About 256 years, actually.
And this weekend, a celebration will mark the grand opening of the new modest but functional space that the Shelburne Historical Society now calls home.
A lease recently signed with the town begins a new chapter for the nonprofit group that sees its mission to collect, preserve, and share artifacts, images and information that collectively tell Shelburne’s story.
From 11 a.m.– 2 p.m. on Saturday, the historical society will welcome the public to visit its new space in the lower level of Shelburne’s historic and newly renovated Town Hall. A ribbon-cutting is scheduled for 11:30 a.m.
Part of the nearly $7 million project that also rebuilt Pierson Library, the refurbished space provides a fitting home for the organization.
It represents the first time that the historical society has dedicated space that is not part of the town offices or members’ private homes, explained Dorothea Penar, the group’s president.
The current iteration of the historical society was revived in 2013 when the town celebrated its 250th birthday. Several dozen people formed a core contingent to plan and put on a weekend of activities including a parade that year, Penar recalled.
Many wanted to build on that enthusiasm for town history. “We said why don’t we try to keep that energy going?” group member Rosalyn Graham recounted.
In 2014, the society was registered as a nonprofit corporation. Members began organizing talks and presentations and worked on exhibits. They invited speakers, gave cemetery tours and assembled exhibits for the state history fair.
But historic materials were scattered in various locations, like as the town vault and homes of residents whose families traced their roots back to the town’s earliest days.
“We were orphans,” Penar said.
By 2016–2017, planning was underway for the new library construction project and town hall renovation, and the historical society was eager to participate.
Work wrapped up this September and the group is still in the process of moving in.
Visitors can examine exhibit display boards showing black-and-white scenes from Shelburne’s past, featuring significant people and events from days gone, stories of town founders, industry, farming and maritime connections to Lake Champlain.
Inside what was the old town hall vault off the main room, photographs in albums and boxes are starting to accumulate. Many were collected in 2013 for the 250th anniversary, explained Penar, a longtime resident of Shelburne with a degree in art history.
Into the future
The group received a $3,800 grant from the Champlain Valley National Heritage Partnership. It has helped in getting a computer, scanner and display boards, Penar said.
Penar said the plan is to grow the collection of photos, scan individual images, catalog them and ultimately put them online so that people researching Shelburne’s history can find them, regardless of where they are. These include families’ genealogy materials, stored within town records.
Historical society members have known the records are of interest since their “bare-bones” website went live in 2014.
“People call from all over the country,” Penar said. “As soon as we put up the website, people started calling, even though it’s rudimentary.”
In addition to the grant funding, Penar estimates that another $7,000 or so will be needed for the archiving and preservation project, particularly software to upgrade the society’s website to be the digital home for all of the material being compiled.
Looking ahead to 2020, the historical society will take part in an array of events around the region that will focus on women’s history and the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, which established voting rights for women.
A smaller $1,150 grant from the Champlain Valley National Heritage Partnership will support exhibits and talks dedicated to noteworthy women with ties to Shelburne – “Women community-builders past and present,” Penar said, ticking off examples from the Webb family to Gov. Madeleine Kunin.
The Lake Champlain Basin Program will help coordinate and publicize the various events tied to the anniversary. The first event in Shelburne will be scheduled in February featuring Vermont historian Howard Coffin to discuss women in the Civil War.
In May, Penar said, another program will feature suffragette songs performed by Linda Radtke, a professional classical singer whose special interest is historic songs.
Grant funding will also help members of the historical society create a middle school curriculum connected with the year’s events to share with Shelburne Community School students next fall, she said.
For now, though, the focus is Saturday’s celebration.
The grand opening will share the new history center with the public and people are invited to bring along photos depicting past scenes of Shelburne and its residents that may be scanned and added to the historical society’s growing collection. Penar said recorders will also be available to do voice recordings of oral histories.