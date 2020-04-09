Meals for food insecure students were halted for a while at Champlain Valley Union High School after a food service worker there was tested for COVID-19.
The staff member’s test results were negative and the CVU kitchen re-opened on Tuesday, April 7.
The staff member had a cold they couldn’t shake, and their physician recommended they take the test. They are staying home while they recover from the cold, said CVSD Chief Operations Officer Jeanne Jensen.
While the school system waited for test results, Williston Schools took over the preparation of the meals that CVU had been preparing.
The CVU food service staff makes meals which are delivered by school bus for food insecure students to pick up at Charlotte Central School and the Little Red Schoolhouse community center in St. George.
Hinesburg Community School and Shelburne Community School food service workers are making lunches for food insecure students in those towns.
Almost 10% of the CVSD students are being fed or around 365 of the school system’s 3,861 students. With students being given four meals at a time – breakfasts and lunches – meaning more than 1,400 meals being distributed on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
Jensen is primarily working from home. She’s joined in working remotely by her husband, who is a math teacher; her daughter, who came home from her doctoral program and is remotely handling a lab for which she’s a teaching assistant, and two golden retriever puppies Jensen’s daughter brought with her – Willow and Cedar.
Willow will be staying after the quarantine.
Food service workers at Shelburne Community School are making meals for about 57 students. About 30 of the meals are delivered and the others are picked up at the school where they’re left on a table to minimize contact with the food service staff, said Food Service Director Becky Mashak.
She said that they are making breakfast and lunch for two days for distribution on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, so that’s four meals that are picked up for each student.
The students have choices for the meals. On Friday students could opt for two meals of ham, turkey or peanut butter and jelly sandwiches or pizza with sides of either a tossed salad or broccoli coleslaw. The meals come with a drink.
The breakfast menu choices included pancakes, sausage, oatmeal, fruit smoothies, cheese sticks, breakfast cereal bars, fruit juice and milk.
The SCS food service staff doesn’t see working on the front lines to make sure students are fed as a hardship.
“We’re actually enjoying being about to socialize a little bit and this gives us that opportunity,” Mashak said.
Her food service staff is wearing gloves and masks, but their masks are HEPA vacuum cleaner bag masks, which are better than cloth masks.
Sherry Beatty of the SCS food service staff said they expect the numbers of meals being served to go up the longer parents are out of work: “The students’ well-being is the main concern and they can always count on a meal from us; whether they are physically at school or not.”