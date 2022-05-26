It was Sarah Stillman’s first year as a vendor at the Shelburne Farmers Market last year, selling herbal body care products through her company, Bear Moon Botanical. She loved it so much she’s now running the whole thing.
In her first year as manager of the market, she’ll oversee 39 permanent vendors and 15 part-timers selling produce and vegetables, food products, health care products, as well as crafts and other miscellaneous products.
“It’s amazing and cooperative — and a really charming little market,” she said. “It will be very full this year.”
The farmers market, a summer staple in Shelburne, will mark its return for the season on Saturday, May 28, beginning its stay at the town’s Parade Grounds — located in the heart of Shelburne village — through Oct. 15. It will run every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Founded in 2006, the market is quickly closing in on its 20th year anniversary as both a neighborhood gathering place and a tourist attraction.
The opening date will mark a return to normal of sorts. The market was upended by COVID-19 — like everything else — and went on a hiatus in summer 2020 when quarantine restrictions became too onerous and expensive for organizers.
Last year, the market spent some of its time at a field adjacent to Palmer’s Sugarhouse to meet stringent pandemic regulations.
“That was very successful, people loved it there,” said Rosalyn Graham, president of the Shelburne Business and Professional Association, which sponsors and organizes the market each year. “But there’s also no question that the Parade Grounds is where people feel it should be.”
It returned to the center of the village in July of last year and is set to remain there for the full 2022 season.
For Graham, the market provides “an excellent point of contact, and visibility, and so on, for all those people in our wider community to produce their products, and then have a very comfortable, friendly place to present it to the public.”
“The community loves the fact that they can go to a very attractive, pleasant place, because the Parade Ground is a lovely place to be having the market,” she said. “It’s a very pleasant experience.”
Organizers of the market hope to continue to expand this season and beyond. For starters, they’re hoping to extend the length of the market through October.
The extension is obviously weather dependent, but also dependent on how many vendors are interested.
“There are quite a few craft vendors who don’t have perishable things,” Stillman said. “Sometimes the weather’s good and there’s a lot of tourists at that time, so we’re kind of going to play that by ear.”
In the long term, Stillman hopes to expand beyond the summer and find space for a winter market, and maybe have a harvest party at the end of the season, as well as an artisan market in the fall.
She’s also looking to reach out to nonprofits throughout the greater region, such as Charlotte and Hinesburg, for example.
The business group “has always welcomed local non-profits to set up a tent at a market and share their message with market shoppers. This year, thanks to the generosity of the Charlotte Shelburne Hinesburg Rotary, that presence will expand,” Graham said. “Rotary has established a community tent and reached out to nonprofits to sign up for a specific week during the market season.”
But for now, the organizers and vendors are looking forward to some nice weather this Saturday for opening day. And Stillman has got her hands full.
“I don’t have many volunteers yet and I would definitely welcome that,” she said.
