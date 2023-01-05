According to local horticulturalist and chemist Rebecca Lindenmeyr, one of the most important New Year’s resolutions one could make this year is switching to solid products instead of liquid-based products packaged in plastic containers.
“The switch to solid is part of a whole nationwide carbon reduction idea that if we stopped shipping products that contain water, then we’ll be reducing a lot of the weight that we’re transporting,” explained Lindenmeyer
Rebecca, along with her husband Tim, own and operate Farm Craft, a one-stop shop that showcases a line of all-natural products manufactured from raw materials that are grown and processed on their 15-acres in Shelburne.
What started as a soap-making passion project during the pandemic has since turned into a booming business that has grown more than 30 percent in the last year. Inside, customers can find a slew of essential goods that are used throughout everyday life: soap, lotion, sponges, dish-soap, laundry detergent, shampoos and more.
“I was like, ‘what’s something we can do on the land that is contributing to our local micro economy?’” said Lindenmeyr. “I started out with just some herbal products and I made my first batch of soap and loved it — it’s chemistry, it’s art and it’s also creating something that helps us reduce our carbon footprint because we are not shipping water.”
The basis for soaps and lotions found at the shop are seed oils and essential oils, both of which are derived from plants and herbs grown directly on their farm. “We planted 3 acres of sunflowers and we bought an antique combine — there’s only a few like that in the state of Vermont— and you press those into oil which is then the base,” said Lindenmeyr. “We’re doing it all by hand.”
The duo grows and processes over 50 varieties of herbs, flowers, fruits and other botanicals used in the products while also raising bees to harvest honey, beeswax and propolis. “I really got into the chemistry of formulating and this idea of looking at supply chains and figuring out where all of our stuff was coming from because in the very beginning of the pandemic, there was this scare of what do we do if we can’t get stuff from anywhere?” said Lindenmeyr. “My concept was, you would go down to a farm stand to get all of your vegetables and you would come to Farm Craft to get all of your other goods.”
With her background as an environmental scientist doing hazardous nuclear-waste remediation, Lindenmeyr is familiar with the health risks of repeated exposure to toxic chemicals. With skin being the largest organ in the body, humans are absorbing unnecessary ingredients that are in most of the products on store shelves almost every day. Not only that, but these products are then washed into water streams, she said.
“Things are much more persistent than we gave them credit for. They have staying power,” she said. “We’re finding microplastics in our air, our water, in our blood and our hair.”
Farm Craft is committed to ingredients that are free of chemicals like sulfates, parabens, phthalates, silicone, palm oil, artificial dyes and fragrances and are formulated with excessive amounts of research, study and dermatology testing.
“They’re not just me looking something up on the internet. I refuse to do that,” said Lindenmeyr.
Nearly all the products in the shop are sold in solid form or in plastic-free biodegradable containers, which Lindenmeyer argues is one of the key steps in reducing waste.
“Liquid everything means you have to have a bottle to put that liquid in and be transporting water when you could really be adding your own water on site,” she said. “Anytime you concentrate a product, you’re reducing how much you use, how much packaging it has to go into and if you concentrate it all the way, it actually doesn’t need packaging because it’s really durable.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.