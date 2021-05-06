The light at the end of the tunnel.
The beginning of the end.
The dawn of the new normal.
There is no shortage of metaphors on the pandemic timeline, but there seems to be a prevailing sense that the current isolation of quarantine may be coming to a close.
MaryBeth Dudley, director of marketing at Wake Robin in Shelburne, said she was isolated from her 94-year-old mother for a year.
Before the COVID shutdown, Dudley made the four-hour drive to East Hartford, Conn., to see her mom once a month, but there were no visits last year.
A couple of months ago, Dudley was finally able to head to Connecticut. Although fully vaccinated, she still had to isolate for two weeks when she returned to Vermont.
The thrill of seeing her mom made it worth suffering through quarantine restrictions when she returned, she said.
“My mom has a form of dementia. There’s always a sigh of relief when she remembers who I am,” Dudley said. “To see her brighten up when I walked in the room, see her smile and say my name made it worth it.”
Now, Dudley is starting back to the once-a-month-visit schedule and so happy that her visits are in person: “A computer does not compare to a hug.”
A missed year
Sarah Meyers, who lives at Wake Robin, is just down the road from her daughter and family in Shelburne.
“I’m one of the very lucky ones because my children are here as opposed to me having to fly somewhere or drive a long way,” Meyers said.
At the beginning of the pandemic, the retirement community disallowed visitors.
For a while now, Meyers has been able to visit with her family outside — with strict six-foot distancing and no hugging of her grandchildren, ages five and ten.
Meyers feels very fortunate that she’s been able to see her grandchildren for most of the pandemic, though, at first with a window in between.
“But we definitely don’t touch. We don’t cuddle and read. It’s very different and it’s more remote. I feel like I’ve missed a year with each of them,” she said.
When Meyers’ sister died earlier this year in Florida, her funeral was an online-only event.
“The ceremony was totally on Zoom,” Meyers said.
People attended from New York, Pennsylvania, Oregon and all around, but she wasn’t able to visit and grieve with them.
Although she feels the painful distance from her family, Meyers said she is fortunate to be protected from the virus.
“I can’t mourn for myself too much. I really feel for others who don’t have the opportunities I’ve had to see my children,” she said.
She feels the end of the quarantine is in sight and thinks it might be weeks away.
She looks forward to spending more time with her family this summer after all the adults are vaccinated and have gone through the required waiting period.
On Monday, Meyers was excited because Wake Robin was having its first community dinner that evening, since the pandemic started.
“They’ve been delivering dinner to us in a paper bag for 14 months,” Meyers said. “It’s a wonderful thing to be able to get together with friends and to meet new people. All these new people moved in here in the last year and I don’t know any of them.”
‘Not the same’
Every February or March, Shelburne town clerk Diana Vachon and her family go to Bonita Springs on the Gulf of Mexico in Florida to visit her parents.
They haven’t been back since 2019.
Her parents did come north last year. After quarantining, they met on the coast of Maine for a few days.
“It was amazing to be reunited with family. I was filled with relief and gratitude to finally see and hug them,” Vachon said.
She spent the time savoring every moment.
“Zoom is a good tool for connecting, but it’s not the same as in person,” Vachon said.
If you are willing to share your story about being separated by quarantine and reuniting with family or loved ones, we’d love to talk to you — email scooter@shelburnenews.com.
