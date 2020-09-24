Faced with wildfires, hurricanes and other disasters around the country, the Northern New England Region of the American Red Cross needs additional volunteers.
For the past several weeks, the Red Cross has been helping tens of thousands of people whose lives have been uprooted by the Midwest Derecho, the relentless wildfires in the West, Hurricane Laura and catastrophic flooding caused by Hurricane Sally.
Leo Haggerty, of Pownal, is among the thousands of Red Cross volunteers working tirelessly across the country to provide food, shelter, comfort and other support to people in disaster survivors. A seasoned disaster responder, Haggerty arrived in New Orleans on Wednesday to help people affected by Hurricane Laura as a shelter manager.
“I deploy because I like to help people in need,” said Leo Haggerty of Pownal, who arrived in New Orleans last week to volunteer as a shelter manager. “Once you do it, you’ll always feel that need to go out and help people again.”
More than 5,000 Red Crossers have supported disaster relief efforts on the ground or virtually since Aug. 19.
Volunteers are needed to help staff shelter reception, registration, feeding, dormitory, information collection and other vital tasks. Review the most urgently needed volunteer positions at redcross.org/volunteertoday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.