A former police officer, who served in both Shelburne and St. Albans, pleaded not guilty to a charge of simple assault for punching an unruly intoxicated woman, who was handcuffed behind her back in a holding cell.
Police Sgt. Jason Lawton, 31, of Fletcher, was released on conditions from Vermont Superior Court following arraignment on Nov. 18. He had worked for Shelburne Police for several years before leaving to join the Franklin County department a few years ago.
Lawton left Shelburne after a controversial traffic stop and federal lawsuit.
He attacked Amy Connelly, 35, of Highgate Center during the early morning hours of March 15 inside the St. Albans Police Station, the Vermont Attorney General’s Office said.
If convicted, Lawton faces up to one year in jail and up to a $1,000 fine.
Lawton refused a request for an interview by the Vermont State Police. He had been asked on Aug. 7 to do an independent investigation into the incident. The reported assault was captured on police body cameras and video surveillance within the St. Albans Police Department.
Lawton said on Oct. 7 he would stand by the sworn affidavit he filed in the arrest and would not elaborate or answer questions, State Police Detective Jamie Wright said in court papers. Lawton initially claimed he was getting a run-around from his union lawyer about speaking, according to Wright, who is assigned to the Shaftsbury barracks.
“After speaking with witnesses, reviewing the reports, radio transmissions and videos for this case, it is clear that while Connelly was in the St. Albans Police Department holding cell, Sgt. Lawton struck her in the face using a closed fist,” Wright wrote.
“It should be noted Connelly’s arms were secured behind her back in handcuffs when she was punched by Sgt. Lawton,” he added.
St. Albans Police fired Lawton following its own internal investigation. Lawton is contesting the dismissal, the city has said.
Lawton’s time with Shelburne Police also had some controversy. A North Ferrisburgh driver sued Lawton and the town of Shelburne in U.S. District Court for a Dec. 9, 2012, traffic ticket issued by the officer.
Lawton maintained Rod MacIver’s southbound truck on U.S. 7 ran a red light at Allen Road in South Burlington near the Shelburne town line, court papers show.
MacIver tried to get the ticket dropped, but Lawton and others refused before it went to court. During a March 6, 2013, traffic court hearing, Lawton testified he was stopped on Allen Road and saw MacIver run the red light. MacIver played the dash cam video from Lawton’s cruiser, which showed the light was still yellow, records show.
The hearing officer admonished Lawton for his testimony and dismissed the $214 ticket, according to court records.
Later during court-imposed mediation for the federal lawsuit, MacIver agreed to an undisclosed out-of-court settlement. It was dropped in July 2014.
Connelly, who had been arrested for an incident earlier in the night at a city bar, suffered facial injuries, including to an eye from the punch by Lawton, police said.
Connelly was charged with two misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct, unlawful mischief and received an additional count of assault for allegedly kicking Lawton in the shin.
Wright noted that Lawton also forcefully struck Connelly in the chest with his right forearm, shoving her backward into the cell.
Vermont Attorney General T.J. Donovan made an appearance at the brief arraignment and then talked news reporters about the case.
The decision to prosecute came a few days after Donovan gave a pass to a Burlington Police officer for striking a man at the UVM Medical Center parking lot. The man died a few days later. Vermont’s Chief Medical Examiner ruled the death a homicide.