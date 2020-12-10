A year after his termination as a Shelburne Police Officer, Jeremy Fisher and the town of Shelburne have reached a settlement that will pay him $112,500.
The town’s selectboard voted to accept the settlement after entering executive session on Nov. 24.
After he was terminated in October 2019, Fisher filed a charge of harassment with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.
Fisher, who was the department’s only Black officer, alleged he was subjected to workplace harassment while working for the Shelburne Police Department.
In the resolution passed by the selectboard that night, the town said it was authorizing the payment “while admitting no liability.”
The motion passed unanimously.
Shelburne will pay $56,250, or half of the total settlement amount. The other half will be paid by the Vermont League of Cities and Towns Property and Casualty Intermunicipal Fund, the town’s liability insurer.
In a release, the town said it “denies any wrongdoing and takes the position it would not be liable for any of the claims asserted by Mr. Fisher” and that it agreed to the settlement to avoid “the vagaries and cost of litigation.”
Brian Monaghan, the town’s attorney, said Fisher was employed by the police department from Feb. 4, 2019, until Sept. 30, 2019, not quite eight months.
Bill Sheets, interim executive director of the Vermont Police Academy, said Fisher had been enrolled at the police academy. Although he passed certification to be a part-time police officer he did not complete the qualifications to be a full-time officer.
Monahan cited personnel issues and the right of privacy in declining to comment on the case, but he did say the amount of the settlement was arrived at after a day-long mediation and “a considerable amount of negotiation.”
Fisher’s attorney was Christopher J. Gilligan of the Philadelphia firm of Margolis Edelstein Employment and Labor Law group. Gilligan would not comment on the case, but said he would contact his client to see if he would talk about it.
Fisher did not get in touch with this newspaper.
Town manager Lee Krohn said it is undecided what part of the town’s budget the funds will come from, but they may come from a sum of money typically used to pay for unexpected expenses like storm damage.
Joe Damiata is the director of risk management for the Vermont League of Cities and Towns Property and Casualty Intermunicipal Fund. As the town’s insurer the group was party to the mediation. He said his organization supported the settlement.
The League of Cities and Towns doesn’t automatically agree to pay part of towns’ liability in these types of settlements, rather his organization felt that $112,500 is an amount that is fair to both parties and that everyone is comfortable with.
“There is a cost to fighting these kind of things. You have to weigh that to what the cost is to run this through a trial,” Damiata said.
