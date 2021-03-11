The tools of Elliot Lacroix’s trade have become the medium for his art.
Lacroix, who grew up in Shelburne but lives in Charlotte now, went west for college where he discovered his passion climbing.
About five years ago, while working at a climbing gym in Salt Lake City, he discovered his passion for rope art. He uses old ropes to recreate landscapes and animals as framed works of art.
“I was working at a climbing gym and I had my hands on a bunch of retired climbing ropes. I made a piece for a present for my parents’ company with a bike on it,” Lacroix said.
About a year and half ago, Lacroix moved back to the area to work for that company, Great Bike Tours on Mt. Philo Road.
Then the pandemic hit. With it, opportunities to go climbing or book bike tours went on hiatus.
Lacroix found lots of time to devote to his art, which he creates under the name End of the Line Designs.
Growing up in Shelburne, Lacroix went to the Lake Champlain Waldorf School where he said the students are encouraged to work with their hands. He always liked art but didn’t enjoy drawing. He gravitated to projects that required woodworking or metalworking.
He studied outdoor recreation and education at Western Colorado University and found his passion in hanging from vertical rock faces searching for the next place to put his hand or foot.
“Climbing is an activity that really takes your mind to another place. You don’t really focus on anything else except for body positioning,” Lacroix said.
He liked packing up the car, driving into a national forest or other public land in the middle of nowhere and setting up camp at night to be ready to climb the next morning.
“Waking up and just seeing towering red cliffs out in the desert was something I’d never seen before. That’s really what got me going,” Lacroix said.
He’s also into the community of climbers, who he said are tight knit and trusting, an important trait when your life may depend on the person on the other end of a rope.
Ropes are an essential part of climbing and climbers have to retire their ropes relatively often.
“Climbing ropes have a life of about five years but that can vary greatly depending on the use, the wear, the environments you were climbing in,” Lacroix said. If the outer sheath of the rope is cut by scraping on a sharp rock or the rope gets wet or dirty, the life of a rope can be shortened.
While working as an outdoor guide, a wilderness therapy guide and a risk assessment manager at a climbing gym, he knew he didn’t want climbing to be his job.
“I realized that I liked rock climbing so much that I would rather just keep it for my personal time and not work and make money that way,” Lacroix said.
He does enjoy working with his family’s bike tour company. Besides New England, the company books in Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, Virginia and New Zealand; where he’s particularly excited to lead tours.
Before he started making rope art, Lacroix had seen artists who created similar works, but most of those were simple designs like logos. He glues the ropes to a thin plywood backing in swirls that recreate landscapes and animals into colorful Van Gogh-like spirals of color.
Most his scenes feature images inspired by the buttes and cliffs he enjoys camping under and waking up to climb.
Lacroix said this summer he plans to begin designing rope art creations of some typical Vermont mountain scenes or of the Adirondacks which are another of his favorite destinations.
Katharine Bark and her husband Adam Kittell, of Salt Lake City, have one of Lacroix’s pieces, a rope art version of Monument Valley, hanging in their home.
Bark said she loves the piece and many visitors of her home ask about it and how they can get one of Lacroix’s pieces.
“It’s really representative of the desert and the landscape that we love,” Bark said. “It’s really great to know that there’s something happening with upcycled ropes.”
Bark’s husband is a climber who has lots of retired ropes he’s tried to find uses for, like dog leashes, but he’s been climbing for years and he has lots of ropes.
Lacroix makes the frames for his art from maple he buys in Bristol.
His art sells for $400-$1,000. On his website he also encourages people to donate their retired ropes by offering $50 off the price.
“It’s very expensive to ship ropes, so most people don’t want to ship them just to recycle when they have to buy a new one right afterward,” he said. So, people who want to donate rope can drop it off at Petra Cliffs Climbing Center in Burlington or MetroRock in Essex.
Lacroix said, “I see a story through the ropes that speaks of the desert or the granite domes of Yosemite. It makes me think of adventure and community – a community that cares about our environment and wants to protect it.”
For more information and to check out Lacroix’s art, visit endofthelinedesign.com.
