Douglas is back.
After 49 hours of stress, searching with the help of their neighbors in Shelburne, the Broders have their new dog back.
“We had just adopted him on Sunday,” Amanda Broder said.
On Monday, Dec. 14, her husband Rob was walking their daughter Eleanor to class at the Shelburne Community School.
As Rob started back home, Douglas slipped out of his collar.
“And just went running,” Amanda said.
Douglas dashed away from the school, scampering in the direction of Route 7.
Immediately, the Broders sprang into action, searching, posting on Front Porch Forum, calling and contacting police stations in surrounding towns.
They began to get responses to their post that morning. Several people said they’d seen Douglas in different spots.
Amanda said she was astounded by the community’s response.
“I just put it out there to see ‘Where did he go?’ and I got emails. I got text messages,” she said.
Amanda said complete strangers were getting in touch to see how they could help.
Lovable low-rider
Douglas was rescued from a dog hoarding situation in Texas. His pictures and description matched what the Broders had decided they would like in a dog, so they waited while he was transported to Vermont.
“I looked at his picture every day for two weeks,” Rob Broder said.
“He is a low rider hound mix,” his wife said. “He’s a 25-pound dog that looks like a hound that got shrunk in the wash. He has little legs like a basset hound.”
They picked Douglas up on Sunday, Dec. 13.
On Monday morning, the day after they had picked up Douglas, Rob woke up about 4 a.m., made a cup of coffee and went to sit with Douglas for a couple of hours before the rest of the family woke up.
Just a few hours later, Douglas was gone.
Hard news to share
After a day of searching and reaching out to see if people had seen Douglas, the couple had the emotional task of picking up Eleanor from school Monday afternoon and sharing the awful news.
Eleanor had already walked into school and didn’t see Douglas slip away.
“To tell her that afternoon, it just broke my heart,” Amanda said.
Monday night and Douglas had still not been found. Tuesday came and went, still without finding the prodigal pup.
Anxious hours passed for the family. They were overwhelmed by the outpouring of support, though.
Amanda said so many strangers got in touch with advice or to see how they could help.
“We had people driving around the neighborhoods where he was sighted, trying to find him,” she said.
Locals followed the story, tracking Douglas’ moves via social media and got in touch with reports when he was sighted.
“There were easily a dozen people driving around. They were starting to talk to each other like, ‘Are you looking for the little dog? Where did you see him last?’” Amanda said.
People brought hot dogs and bacon to lure Douglas back — into the loving arms of the Broders’ vegetarian home.
On the day he was found he was even reported seen in their neighborhood on Meadow Lane, but disappeared.
Then it happened. At around 11 a.m. on Wednesday, a woman called Rob Broder while he was on a trip to the grocery store to say a dog matching Douglas’ description was in her backyard.
The return
When Rob Broder got the call on Wednesday on the way to get groceries, he made a detour to check.
It was Douglas, lying in a pile of leaves. Rob crawled slowly over to him.
“I said, ‘Douglas. We love you. We want you to come home. You look so tired. Come on,’” Rob said.
Douglas didn’t run or try to walk away. He had had enough, spending more than 49 hours in weather under 10 degrees.
“He let me pick him up. Oh, I just couldn’t believe it,” Rob said.
Expecting groceries, Eleanor and Amanda were surprised when he walked in with Douglas.
When she saw Douglas, Eleanor said, “I was shaking like an earthquake.”
Amanda said there was a good bit of squealing at the canine and family reunion.
Followed by a lot of petting, which appeared to be something no one had done to Douglas in his previous life. Rob said it looks like Douglas may never have been given affection.
When they first petted him “he was looking at us like, ‘What are you doing?’ I don’t know what you’re doing, but I like it,’” Rob Broder said.
Amanda said her family was blown away by the support of the community. At least two dozen people helped in the search.
“We’ve been in Shelburne for almost three years. We were previously in Portland, Oregon,” Amanda said. “If our dog was missing in Portland, it just wouldn’t have happened this way, that people were out and looking and giving us updates of any sightings. And all the offers of support.”
Amanda said moving to Shelburne was the right decision.
Let’s hope Douglas feels the same way.
