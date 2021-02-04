In the midst of the distress and trauma caused by the COVID-19 outbreak, there is an inspiring and generous suggestion — give to others.
People around the region have eschewed their federal stimulus checks, instead giving to organizations that can help their neighbors.
Kate Maynard of South Burlington was one of them.
“I think I saw a suggestion to donate stimulus funds to charities in the Peace & Justice Center newsletter,” Maynard said.
The Peace & Justice Center is a nonprofit based in Burlington working to create a just and peaceful world by tackling economic and racial injustice and human rights, according to its website.
During the early spring when the first round of stimulus checks were distributed, Maynard started thinking about donating hers, she said.
She was quick to point out that everyone isn’t in a position to be able to donate their stimulus money; many people need the funds. She felt people who are risking eviction or are food insecure should use the money in the way it is intended — to help them keep on keeping on.
But, for those who don’t need the money, it can serve as a way to care for someone else, Maynard said.
“When we can do anything for somebody, it makes us feel less hopeless,” Maynard said.
She realized if her own need isn’t that great, putting her stimulus money in the bank for 10 years may not be the best idea when people right now are having trouble heating or even keeping their home.
Patricia Fontaine of Shelburne suggested that people consider donating their stimulus money to organizations supporting Black, Indigenous and people of color, like the VT Racial Justice Alliance, Black Lives Matter of Greater Burlington, Nulhegan Abenaki Tribe and RISE! Upper Valley.
RISE! Upper Valley is a grassroots organization working against oppressive actions of police and Immigration and Customs Enforcement, led by queer people and people of color, Fontaine said.
She is part of the Shelburne social services committee works with Pierson Library director Kevin Unrath with a “white awareness” reading group.
She said she’s been thinking a lot about the need to take action on issues rather than simply read about them.
“Now that we understand the harm that white privilege has done what are we going to do about it?” Fontaine asked.
“For those Vermonters with the capacity to donate their stimulus checks, we know that their generosity can make a big difference,” Stacie Fagan, vice president for philanthropy of the Vermont Community Foundation said. “I encourage Vermonters in the position to do so to look locally to organizations in their communities that are meeting urgent needs — a local food shelf or food pantry is a great place to start, as is a community action agency, warming or homeless shelter, Meals on Wheels site or senior center.”
The Vermont Community Foundation helps Vermonters with their charitable giving. According to its website, the foundation was established in 1986 and helps provide more than $25 million in grants yearly.
Fagan said she didn’t know if people had donated their stimulus funds to the Vermont Community Foundation, but that the organization’s COVID-19 Response Fund has received gifts from more than 370 donors, businesses and foundations, ranging from $5 to $2 million.
Those donations have gone to more than 520 organizations.
“Our counsel is to encourage donors to first start locally with those organizations they know and who serve their community,” Fagan said.
