This Saturday presents an opportunity to both capture a fun photo of the family dog meeting Santa Claus and an opportunity to help the Shelburne Village Dog Park as it fights back the invasive plants that threaten the safety and security of the park.
The Shelburne Dog Park Committee has received approval from the state to remove invasive plants that are damaging fences and clogging the spacious woodsy park.
Removing the invasives properly requires the leadership of a professional conservationist and that comes with a price tag of about $9,000 for fall and spring work plus ongoing maintenance.
To help raise those funds, the committee came up with a creative way to combine a season-appropriate fun event and is reaching out to the dog- and park-loving people of Shelburne.
Santa agreed to help too.
On Saturday, Dec. 17, from 10 a.m. to noon, Santa Claus will be happily sitting in a brightly decorated nook next to the green shed just west of the Shelburne Water Treatment Plan on Harbor Road, ready to pose for photos with dogs of every size that are brought by their humans.
To ensure that the moment is well captured, Ruth Wimer will be ready to take a colorful photograph of the scene with its bright Christmas-y backdrop, members of the dog park committee will be ready to record the contact information so the dog’s owner will receive their framed photo promptly in the mail, and the dog will go home with a monogrammed wooden bone reminder of the happy day.
And Shelburne Dog Park will be closer to its goal of rescuing the park.
For anyone who would like to help but can’t attend on Saturday, go to the Shelburne Village Dog Park GoFundMe page or its VenMo account.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.