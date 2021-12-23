Neither snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom of night stays these couriers from the swift completion of their appointed rounds.
The unofficial motto of the United States Postal Service may need to be modified, at least in Shelburne, where a pandemic-influenced worker shortage did stop mail carriers from their appointed rounds in delivering letters.
People in Shelburne did not get letters from the prior weekend until Thursday, Dec. 16, when Radigan David, a postal clerk at the Shelburne post office, said they had resumed delivering both letters and packages that day.
Over the weekend a regional manager told the local post office to just deliver packages, David said. But by Thursday, the local post office had gotten caught up enough that they were back to delivering mail of all sorts.
David said the question of why the post office took a hiatus from delivering mail was something one of his bosses would have to answer, but every year in his 10-years of working for the post office, there has been a worker shortage during the holiday season. However, this was the first time the holiday worker shortage was so dire letter delivery was stopped.
“The COVID-19 pandemic continues to present unprecedented challenges and occasionally impact employee availability,” Steve Doherty, United States Postal Service strategic communications specialist in Boston, wrote in an email.
Doherty said the postal service has 87 openings for “pre-career positions” in Vermont.
After no letters came on Monday, Lee Rosenberg said she went to the Shelburne post office to pick up her mail on Tuesday where it was a tense, chaotic situation. A clerk told the crowd in line their mail might not have even been sorted yet and that they had received orders not to deliver anything but packages.
“Some of the elderly native Shelburnites who were in line were saying, ‘What about my water bill, my electric bill, I’d rather have my mail than my packages,’” Rosenberg said. “It turned out the district manager who happens to come out of Maine was there in the back room and somebody demanded to see him.”
The district manager told the crowd they were overwhelmed in “these extraordinary times.”
Rosenberg has a good relationship with the postman who normally delivers her mail. They began interacting after he gave her a photo he took of an owl sitting on her mailbox.
He told he’d missed some workdays because he stayed home with his child who was in quarantine because another child in their day care tested positive for COVID. The postman was working at night sorting when his wife was home from work.
Town manager Lee Krohn took to social media last week to say the town had received complaints about mail delivery, reminding folks that the town has no influence over the U.S. Postal Service, a federal agency.
“Remember also that the postmaster general has implemented a new business plan nationwide, the key elements of which are to raise prices and slow down mail delivery,” Krohn said.
