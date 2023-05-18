Col. Laura P. Caputo will be the guest speaker at Shelburne’s annual Memorial Day ceremony at the Shelburne Veterans Monument, Monday, May 29, at 11 a.m.
Caputo is the commander of the 158th Maintenance Group, 158th Flight Wing, Vermont Air National Guard.
She is a graduate of the University of Illinois, Champaign-Urbana, where she received her commission through the U.S. Air Force ROTC program. From 1993 to 2003 she served as instructor pilot in T-37, KC-10 and C-21 aircraft. In 2003, Caputo transferred to the Air Force Reserve and finished her military flying career at McGuire Air Force Base in New Jersey.
In 2008, Caputo joined the Vermont Air National Guard and cross-trained as an intelligence officer. In this position she served in multiple intelligence roles as well as 158th Operations Squadron commander and deputy director of operations.
Throughout her career she deployed multiple times in support of military operations, including Allied Force, Northern and Southern Watch, Iraqi Freedom and Enduring Freedom, along with supporting several domestic operations.
Her education included several schools including Air University, Air Command and Staff College, Air War College, and Tuck Leadership and Strategic Impact Course.
During her flying career she held the rating of senior pilot and amassed 3,500 flying hours.
Her major awards and decorations are numerous and include the Meritorious Service Medal, Air Medal, Air and Space Commendation Medal, Air and Space Outstanding Unit Award with Valor, National Defense Service, the Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal and the Global War on Terrorism Service Award.
It is recommended that attendees bring their own chairs.
