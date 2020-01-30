On Tuesday, Jan. 21, the Champlain Valley School District board passed a proposed budget and construction bond for towns in the district to consider at their respective Town Meetings.
The budget – with a 4.4% increase in spending from just over $78.9 million in fiscal year 2019-20 to almost $82.4 million for 2020-21 – passed with minimal discussion.
On the other hand, a $6 million bond proposal lead to a long, and at times contentious, discussion that in the end the school voted to send to voters.
Chief Operations Officer Jeanne Jensen said most of the increase in budget expense is due to the increasing cost of health insurance and salaries.
She presented a chart showing what the tax implications for the school budget would be:
• 4.5% increase for Charlotte (a $66.26 increase on $100,000 of assessed property value)
• 4.5% increase for Hinesburg (a $65.73 increase on $100,000 of property value)
• 5.1% increase for Shelburne (a $77.02 increase on $100,000 of property value)
• 8.6% increase for St. George (a $133.90 increase on $100,000 of property value)
• 4.7% increase for Williston (a $71.88 increase on $100,000 of property value).
Time is here to pay the deferred-maintenance piper
The $6 million bond is needed because of deferred maintenance the schools have been practicing. This is the result of the state’s 13-year moratorium on funding for school construction, Jensen said.
“The state hasn’t released any aid, but we can’t wait any longer,” Jensen said in a phone conversation. She pointed out the cost was much less than other area school system’s proposed construction bonds such as Burlington’s $70 million, Winooski’s $58 million or South Burlington’s $209 million.
Rep. Kate Webb, (D-Shelburne) chair of the House Education Committee, said by phone that the state is prohibited by a statute passed in 2007 from financing school construction. Before that, the state contributed 30% of school construction and renovation costs.
She said they were working at the state level on a bill to address some of school infrastructure needs with a funding mechanism and a way to prioritize projects.
Vermont is not alone in having critical facility needs. Webb said a survey has found there is a lack of funds for school construction across the United States.
She said there are two bills under consideration – one in the U.S. House and one in the Senate: “My understanding is that nothing will probably happen unless it’s in some sort of omnibus infrastructure bill that would include road and bridges and schools.”
Three schools in the CVSD system will get grounds and building repairs and replacements:
• Champlain Valley Union High
$545,000
• Hinesburg Community School
$395,000
• Shelburne Community School
$380,000.
Allen Brook School will get security upgrades of $90,000. There will also be $90,000 to make system-wide stormwater management upgrades in order to meet new state regulations.
At CVU the proposal is for funding to pay for upgrades to some of the athletic fields with bad drainage problems and the track around the football field is “a big chunk of it,” Jensen said. “The surface has deteriorated to the point that we may not be able to hold meets there.”
At Hinesburg Community School, the bond would pay for such things as fire suppression sprinklers, a kitchen hood, air handler upgrades to meet building codes, repair parking lots and fire lanes (where potholes and uneven surfaces are tripping hazards), sidewalk and curbs (identified by insurance carrier as a safety risk) and HVAC and ventilation upgrades for the seventh and eighth grade wing on the second floor.
The Shelburne Community School’s cafeteria kitchen needs to be brought up to code and a parking lot needs to be repaved.
Charlotte Central School’s big needs
The $4.5 million remainder would go to Charlotte Central School.
“Charlotte is kind of an amalgam of several different eras of construction,” said Thomas Hengelsberg of Dore & Whittier Architects, who is the parent of a Charlotte Central School student, said in a presentation about proposed renovations there. CVSD has contracted with Dore & Whittier to do a feasibility study.
The oldest part of the school is the 1939 western end of the building where the cafeteria is downstairs, and the school library is upstairs. This used to be the Charlotte Town Hall. Additions to the building were added in 1946, 1969, 1987, 1996 and 2011, he said.
One of their highest goals is trying to control building efficiency and that is a big issue with Charlotte Central School, Hengelsberg said.
Among the problems he discussed that contribute to energy inefficiency are single-pane windows, leaky exterior walls, little insulation and doors that aren’t air-tight. In some areas steel beams extending from the outside to the inside of the building conduct heat out and cold in.
Jennifer Roth, co-principal of Charlotte Central School, told the board they have students “who are sweltering in classrooms from May until the end of June and again from August until October. It’s a really uncomfortable learning environment.”
A layer of cement board insulation is proposed for the outside of the building.
Hengelsberg said, “Especially on the first floor, you’ve already got a pretty good masonry wall there. That actually makes a pretty good back-up wall for adding insulation to the outside.”
Minimizing learning disruption
It should also be less disruptive to the learning process.
“A lot of the envelope improvements can happen on the outside of the building, so some of that work could actually be started before school is out. Once school is completed for the summer, that’s when we can do the inside stuff,” he said. “We could get started in the spring and not to have to cram it all into the summer.”
Besides the heating and cooling loss where different aged buildings have been cobbled together, another problem caused by the hodgepodge of historical additions is accessibility issues. Hengelsberg said one of the most conspicuous is the cafeteria. “There’s really no way to get down there without going through the library and using the lift that’s in there. It technically meets the code, but it does not meet the spirit of the code at all,” he said.
School board member Colleen MacKinnon said she supports the bond and wants it to pass, but objected to the how quickly it was brought up.
“This is the first time this board has heard this presentation. There may be a small group of board members who are very familiar with it, but the full board has not had any review of this project to date,” said MacKinnon. “I’d like to see a positive vote for the bond.”
MacKinnon said board policy is that an issue is brought up at one meeting and voted on at a later meeting. She argued for postponing the towns’ voting on the bond until the fall so the school board would have time to explain the need for it.
Support for March bond vote
“The problem in front of us is we just really wanted to move forward to make that a healthier and safer building,” Jensen said. “We’re pretty confident that we can get the information out there to the people who care and do a March vote. And if it doesn’t work, Colleen, then we’re on your plan and come back in the fall.”
Jensen said she was pretty confident that it would pass because it is “such a crying need” and it’s only $40 a year on $400,000 house. And she apologized for not bringing the board information about the renovation plan sooner.
Board member Jeff Martin said that he appreciated the points that MacKinnon had made about the board getting information sooner, but the Charlotte Central School’s needs “are truly, truly pressing.” He said he doesn’t think that having months instead of weeks to inform voters would mean a greater chance of having the bond passed because many people don’t get informed about issues until just before a vote.
“It’s astounding to me that our kids are having to endure some of these conditions currently,” said Martin. “This is a trite way of saying this but: This is where the rubber meets the road frankly when you think about consolidation … Here’s the true test of will the communities come together to support each other?”
“One of the inherent problems is that there’s nothing sexy here. You will walk into those buildings to see improvements and you’re not going to see glorious new spaces, wonderful new learning centers … what you’re going to see is improvement in health and safety for students and staff,” he said.
Superintendent Elaine Pinckney said that for years schools have not been funding facility needs “because we’re not going to cut a kindergarten teacher, we’re not going to cut a program that everyone loves. We’re going to say, ‘That roof isn’t going to collapse this year, I hope, and this insulation is OK. We can still do our teaching.’”
Pinckney said this was true across Vermont and “in some places you probably wouldn’t send your kids to school there. We don’t want to get there.”
She said if the $6 million bond isn’t approved in March the board should put up another bond for $4.5 million just for the Charlotte Central School because “this is the neediest project there is in our family of schools right now.”
Board member Russ Caffry agreed: “I think it’s really time to really start talking about: What is our shared commitment to all of the towns that are a part of this. We don’t know what’s going to happen if we put this to a vote. We haven’t had a consolidated bond other than for a handful of buses.”
But, he said, it is “time to see how the voting public responds.”
In the end the schoolboard voted for the motion, with MacKinnon casting the lone dissenting vote, to send the construction bond to the voters for their consideration on Town Meeting Day.