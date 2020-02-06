Candidates for the Champlain Valley School District school board have announced their intentions to seek the three-year terms that come open this year.

Lynn Jaunich is running for re-election to represent Charlotte on the school board.

Dave Connery of Shelburne is not running for re-election. Ken Scott is running to represent Shelburne.

In Hinesburg, Colleen Mac-Kinnon’s term is ending, and she is running for re-election.

Erin Brady is running for re-election from Williston.

All four candidates are running unopposed.

