Candidates for the Champlain Valley School District school board have announced their intentions to seek the three-year terms that come open this year.
Lynn Jaunich is running for re-election to represent Charlotte on the school board.
Dave Connery of Shelburne is not running for re-election. Ken Scott is running to represent Shelburne.
In Hinesburg, Colleen Mac-Kinnon’s term is ending, and she is running for re-election.
Erin Brady is running for re-election from Williston.
All four candidates are running unopposed.