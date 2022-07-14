By now, you may have noticed that a new set of curtains hangs in Shelburne Town Hall.
The original curtains were installed in 1927 when Electra Havemeyer Webb presented the building to the town in memory of her father. Those curtains were replaced at least twice. The last set, installed in 1994, was taken down during the recent renovation and not reinstalled due to extensive sun damage over the years.
This spring, after initial consultation with resident Celia Oliver, a specialist in historic window treatments, Gabriela McCormick of Great Oak Interiors in Peru, N.Y., under the watchful eye of the Shelburne Historical Society, designed, fabricated and installed the new curtain panels for all 10 of the 10-foot-high windows and four 5-foot-high windows. The project required 140 yards of Shantung fabric and 140 yards of off-white black-out lining.
On inspection of the 95-year-old window arches, McCormick discovered that all but three of the original eyes were still in place and the curtains were constructed to be hooked directly to the eyes. Like the originals, the new curtains are of gold-colored fabric, sized and pleated to fit inside the window frames from the top of their arched frames to the sills.
Unlike the originals, the new curtains have UV-resistant opaque linings to protect the fabric and, when closed, allow the hall to be darkened for meetings, movie, plays and presentations.
Like the town clock restoration last year, this project was made possible solely through donations to the Shelburne Historical Society and to the town by David Webster, Dorothea and Paul Penar, David and Cynthia Bovat, Rod Durrell, Ann Hogan and Marc Vincent, Alex Nalbach, H. Calvelli & Filler, Lee Sheridan-Orr, William and Joanna Wright, Jeffrey and Amanda Herzberger, Joan Madison, and Natalie Hall.
After two weeks of fundraising, the entire $14,906 to pay for the project had been contributed.
Finally, after years of dormancy due to construction and ensuing pandemic, town hall is ready and waiting for many days and evenings of community-based activities of all kinds, thanks to our citizens’ kind donations and efforts by members of the historical society, the Historic Preservation and Design Review Commission and the Pierson Library board of trustees.
